Kansas City Royals Next Call-Up Might Not Be Who Fans Expect

The Kansas City Royals have a handful of promising pitching and hitting prospects throughout their farm system. Three of them recently landed on the updated MLB Pipeline Top 100 Prospects list.

Those players are catcher Blake Mitchell at No. 55, right-handed pitcher Kendry Chourio at No. 79 and infielder Josh Hammond at No. 96.

However, one player recently earned a promotion to Kansas City’s Triple-A affiliate in Omaha and has continued his strong play at the plate with the Storm Chasers.

Brett Squires is crushing the ball in Omaha

Oklahoma's Brett Squires (12) runs to first base after a hit in the sixth inning of a Big 12 baseball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Kansas State Wildcats in Norman, Okla., Friday, April 29, 2022. Ou Baseball | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 26-year-old Brett Squires has gotten off to a hot start in the 2026 season.

Just one week ago, on May 12, Squires earned a promotion to Omaha after slashing .294/.388/.538 with a .926 OPS across 119 at-bats with Kansas City’s Double-A affiliate in Northwest Arkansas.

That production has quickly translated to Omaha. Squires has continued to put his power on display throughout the Royals organization.

In his first seven games with the Storm Chasers, Squires has recorded seven extra-base hits, including four home runs.

Squires hit his fourth home run during the Storm Chasers’ 5-3 win Tuesday against the St. Paul Saints, the Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins.

Brett Squires has his 4th homer in just 7 games with the Chasers 🤯🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/pKM90kzTMJ — Omaha Storm Chasers (@OMAStormChasers) May 19, 2026

Paired with the four home runs, Squires is slashing .333/.333/.926 with a 1.259 OPS through his first 27 at-bats. The first baseman has been swinging the bat exceptionally well and turning heads in the process.

Squires played at the University of Oklahoma before signing with Kansas City as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He is a versatile corner infielder with the ability to play both first and third base.

Success at the plate is nothing new for Squires. In 2024, during his time with the Quad Cities River Bandits, he posted a .309/.390/.481 slash line across 233 at-bats.

This corner infielder is one to keep an eye on if you have not already. If Squires continues to swing the bat the way he has in Omaha and an opportunity presents itself, a call-up could be on the horizon for the 26-year-old.