Michael Massey's 2026 Season Could Change How Royals View His Future

One of the positive takeaways from the disappointing and frustrating season the Kansas City Royals just endured was the emergence of Michael Massey. The second baseman posted the best season of his five-year major league career.

At the plate, Massey was a productive hitter, posting career highs in hits (115), doubles (25) and batting average (.272). He finished the season with a .272/.303/.428 slash line. Offensively, he emerged as a bright spot toward the bottom of the lineup.

Entering the season, health concerns surrounded the 28-year-old. Massey began the year on the 10-day injured list with a left calf strain. In previous seasons, he had dealt with several health issues, including lingering back problems that spanned the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Injuries did not affect Massey as significantly as they had in recent seasons. Aside from beginning the year on the injured list, the second baseman spent time on the seven-day injured list in late August with a concussion. Despite those setbacks, Massey produced the best season of his career while playing a career-high 131 games.

Not only was Massey a consistent presence in the lineup, but he also played elite defense. He posted 11 outs above average, placing him in the 96th percentile, according to Statcast. His defensive performance also earned him a spot as a finalist for the Gold Glove Award at second base.

Massey's performance this season increased his value and showed the Royals what he can bring to the team when healthy. Entering 2027, Kansas City may not have to look far for its everyday second baseman, as Massey appears poised to lock down the role.

Previously, Massey was more of a rotational platoon player, and Kansas City even experimented with him at different positions, including the outfield. Now, after opportunities presented themselves and Massey took advantage of them, the Royals have a player who has proven he can produce consistently and fill a legitimate role on the roster.