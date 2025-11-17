3 Royals Pitchers Who Could Be Expendable as Kansas City Eyes Major Offseason Moves

The Kansas City Royals know that they are going to have to add a bat to their lineup if they want to improve offensively in 2026. As of now, they seem to prefer the trade route over the free agency route.

They won’t spend big on a high-dollar free agent, which may make a trade more appealing to them. But to add a bat via trade, they’re going to have to part with a pitcher, and they have a lot of depth.

There are plenty of pitchers that could ultimately be on the move. Here are three that might end up being expendable

Kris Bubic

Jul 26, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic (50) delivers a pitch against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Bubic was an All-Star for the first time this year and put together some very solid numbers before an injury cut his season short. The 28-year-old left-hander went 8-7 with a 2.55 ERA and 3.1 WAR in his 20 starts.

But in order to land a big bat, the Royals are going to have to give up a big piece or two. If they want to land somebody like Wilyer Abreu or Jarren Duran from the Boston Red Sox, Bubic is the most established of their expendable starters and could bring back the best return.

He also has just one year left on his contract, so it makes sense to deal him.

Noah Cameron

Sep 26, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Noah Cameron (65) throws during the first inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

When Cole Ragans and Seth Lugo went on the injured list earlier this season, Cameron stepped up and served as the de-facto ace while they were down, going 9-7 with a 2.99 ERA.

A team like the St. Louis Cardinals will target young pitching in trades, and the Royals have already shown interest in Brendan Donovan. So, a need-for-need swap could be made here.

Cameron put together a very strong rookie season and will have the interest of teams in need of pitching thanks to his seven years of club control remaining.

Mason Black

Jul 4, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; San Francisco Giants pitcher Mason Black (47) throws a pitch against the Athletics during the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

The Royals just acquired Black in a trade with the San Francisco Giants. He is their No. 21 prospect.

But since he has not pitched a game with Kansas City, there could be a good reason to let him go. At just 25 years old, he still has a lot of upside and years of control remaining, so teams looking to grab young pitching could show interest.

He can be used as a starter or a reliever. That would make him a valuable commodity for teams.

