Blue Jays Linked to Blockbuster Trade for Royals' $22 Million All-Star

The Kansas City Royals are an intriguing team to follow right now. They're on the verge of contending, but it still seems like they're a few pieces away from putting a real World Series contender on the field.

But they're likely going to trade away some talent to add more prospects before they push for another postseason berth. Carlos Estévez is one of their better players, but he could find himself on the trade block before his contract expires. This could net the Royals a haul of prospects in return.

Just Baseball's Ethan Miller recently suggested the Toronto Blue Jays could target Estévez in a blockbuster trade this offseason, which would bolster their bullpen in a huge way.

Carlos Estévez could be a trade target for the Blue Jays

Sep 17, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Carlos Estevez (53) celebrates with catcher Luke Maile (17) after the win over the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

"A free agent after 2026, Estevez might be on the move, with the Royals potentially needing to shed salary. Getting rid of their closer would be a huge move, but Kansas City’s outfield is kind of a mishmash at this point, so they seem like an ideal trade partner for Toronto," Miller wrote. "Estevez would cost a lot, as he’s coming off a season in which he recorded 42 saves with a 2.45 ERA.

"However, his fastball velocity has dropped 1.6 mph over the past four seasons, and almost every hit he allows is in the air (he was in the bottom one percent in ground-ball percentage last season, not helpful for an elite defensive infield)."

Estévez is one of the best closers in the league, but the Royals have no use for him on the roster right now. He'd be worth much more as a trade asset that brings in multiple star-potential players rather than the closer on an expiring contract.

The Blue Jays need to add more to their bullpen. It was a major weakness last season, and it helped keep them out of winning the World Series. Adding Estévez would be a huge step in the right direction. Their bullpen would quickly transition into a bit of a strength for next season.

