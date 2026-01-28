Latest Royals-Angels Mock Trade Is Risky - But Worth It for Kansas City

The Kansas City Royals have a lot of moves they need to make if they want to contend for a World Series while Bobby Witt Jr. is on the roster. Witt is one of the best players in the league, but he's going to need some more help.

The Royals could add a bit in free agency, but they're likely going to need to hit the trade block hard if they want any substantial upgrades.

Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller recently put together a blockbuster trade package that would send Royals pitcher Kris Bubic to the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for Jo Adell and Kyren Paris. This trade would be quite the risk for the Royals, but it would be worth it if both players can pan out.

Latest Kris Bubic trade idea would be worth the risk

Sep 25, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Jo Adell (7) runs after hitting a single during the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

"Adell doesn't provide much in terms of overall value, but he certainly provides home runs, hitting 37 of them in 2025," Miller wrote. "And for a Royals team that only got 37 home runs from its entire outfield last season, he could be a game-changer in the heart of the lineup. Meanwhile, the Halos need all the pitching help they can get if they're ever going to make it back to the playoffs."

This trade would be such a risk because Bubic is a proven arm while Adell and Paris are a bit more of question marks.

Adell has been a highly touted bat for his entire career, but he's typically struggled until last year. After hitting near .200 for his entire career, Adell jumped to a .236 batting average last season, but it was his 37 home runs that stole the show. If he's striking out too much, he's worth around 0.0 WAR, but if he can continue to club 30 or 35 home runs a year, this trade would pay for itself.

For a stretch of time, Paris was the hottest hitter in baseball, but he quickly fell off and didn't make a big league impact down the stretch.

The Royals need to take a big risk like this if they want to win their division and surge into the postseason.

