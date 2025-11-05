Inside The Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Didn't Need Words To Judge Royals' Salvador Perez Extension

Reunions are always exciting!

Jackson Roberts

Jun 3, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) is doused with water by catcher Salvador Perez (13) after the Royals defeated the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
Jun 3, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) is doused with water by catcher Salvador Perez (13) after the Royals defeated the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
Kansas City Royals fans aren't the only ones excited about Salvador Perez's two-year, $25 million extension.

The Royals were never in real danger of losing Perez, as they held a $13.5 million club option for the nine-time All-Star catcher next season. But although everyone involved said all along that they expected Perez to return, making the reunion official still brought a sense of relief at the start of a pivotal offseason.

Meanwhile, the Royals players have their captain back for at least two more years, and it's no surprise that the team's biggest superstar is looking forward to that prospect.

Bobby Witt Jr. reacts to Perez extension

Perez Witt
Aug 28, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) celebrates with designated hitter Salvador Perez (13) after hitting a home run during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Shortly after news broke that Perez was returning on Tuesday night, shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. posted a quick reaction on social media, and without a single word, made it clear that he was looking forward to having Perez back in the dugout.

Witt posted a GIF to his X (formerly Twitter) account of himself and Perez doing a leaping chest bump after a win. As of early Wednesday afternoon, the post has over 2,100 likes.

The GIF comes from the 2023 season, which astute fans would be able to point out by the presence of former Royals third baseman Matt Duffy in the background.

Witt and Perez were instrumental figures in turning that 56-win 2023 team into a playoff participant the next year, as the former finished second in Most Valuable Player voting and the latter made his ninth All-Star team.

But both players regressed slightly this past season, though Witt still led all shortstops in WAR and Perez managed 30 home runs and 100 RBIs. For the Royals to get back to the playoffs after a disappointing 82-win campaign, they'll need both to perform up to their fullest capabilities.

Perez will probably continue to see less playing time behind the plate in his age-36 season, especially with rookie catcher Carter Jensen arriving on the scene. But his leadership is irreplaceable, and Witt is far from the only Royals player excited about Perez's 20th season in the organization.

Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Kansas City Royals On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

