Bobby Witt Jr. Didn't Need Words To Judge Royals' Salvador Perez Extension
Kansas City Royals fans aren't the only ones excited about Salvador Perez's two-year, $25 million extension.
The Royals were never in real danger of losing Perez, as they held a $13.5 million club option for the nine-time All-Star catcher next season. But although everyone involved said all along that they expected Perez to return, making the reunion official still brought a sense of relief at the start of a pivotal offseason.
Meanwhile, the Royals players have their captain back for at least two more years, and it's no surprise that the team's biggest superstar is looking forward to that prospect.
Bobby Witt Jr. reacts to Perez extension
Shortly after news broke that Perez was returning on Tuesday night, shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. posted a quick reaction on social media, and without a single word, made it clear that he was looking forward to having Perez back in the dugout.
Witt posted a GIF to his X (formerly Twitter) account of himself and Perez doing a leaping chest bump after a win. As of early Wednesday afternoon, the post has over 2,100 likes.
The GIF comes from the 2023 season, which astute fans would be able to point out by the presence of former Royals third baseman Matt Duffy in the background.
Witt and Perez were instrumental figures in turning that 56-win 2023 team into a playoff participant the next year, as the former finished second in Most Valuable Player voting and the latter made his ninth All-Star team.
But both players regressed slightly this past season, though Witt still led all shortstops in WAR and Perez managed 30 home runs and 100 RBIs. For the Royals to get back to the playoffs after a disappointing 82-win campaign, they'll need both to perform up to their fullest capabilities.
Perez will probably continue to see less playing time behind the plate in his age-36 season, especially with rookie catcher Carter Jensen arriving on the scene. But his leadership is irreplaceable, and Witt is far from the only Royals player excited about Perez's 20th season in the organization.
