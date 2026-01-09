Royals Commit Unforced Errors With Kris Bubic, Vinnie Pasquantino

Going to arbitration in Major League Baseball is seemingly becoming more of a faux pas by the year.

A couple of years ago, the Milwaukee Brewers alienated star pitcher Corbin Burnes in his arbitration hearing, and a year after that, Burnes was traded to the Baltimore Orioles. At the time of the hearing, Burnes freely admitted that the relationship between the club and the player had been damaged.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The Kansas City Royals would do well to heed the warnings of Burnes and other players in the past, and do all they can to reverse course after some unforced errors on Thursday.

Royals appear set for arbitration with Bubic, Pasquantino

Jun 18, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Royals pitcher Kris Bubic (50) throws to the plate during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Royals All-Star starting pitcher Kris Bubic and fan favorite first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino appear headed to arbitration hearings. It's Bubic's final year of arbitration eligibility, but only Pasquantino's first, with two more to come in the future.

According to Feinsand, Bubic filed for a $6.15 million salary, while the Royals filed for $5.15 million. Meanwhile, Pasquantino filed for $4.5 million and the Royals filed for $4 million. If the cases go in front of an arbitration panel, the sides will argue their cases, and either the player's number or the team's will be chosen.

As Anne Rogers of MLB.com highlighted, negotiations can continue between the two sides if the Royals want to avoid going in front of an arbitration panel for the first time since they did it with starting pitcher Brady Singer in 2023.

"Negotiations on a compromise can continue until the hearing begins, though the Royals don’t typically reach deals once the salary-exchange deadline passes," Rogers wrote.

How badly do the Royals really need to save $1.5 million on payroll? Is that going to be the difference between being able to afford Jarren Duran in a trade and having to turn away the Boston Red Sox's offer? The risk might not be worth the reward otherwise.

We should also treat these two cases as separate issues, and it's much more risky to take Pasquantino to arbitration, since he will likely be around for another three years, than it is Bubic, who will likely sign elsewhere in a year.

More MLB: Royals Lose 2025 Strikeout Leader To Rockies In Free Agency