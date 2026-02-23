Former First-Round Pick a Dark-Horse Candidate to Make Royals' Roster

The Kansas City Royals were a little more active this past offseason after missing the postseason in 2025. They went 82-80 and finished in third place in the American League Central, but they went out and added Lane Thomas, Issac Collins, Nick Mears and Matt Strahm.

The offense and bullpen both look stronger heading into 2026, but those aren't the only additions they made. They also added infielder Kevin Newman on a minor league deal and invited him to spring training.

Often times, a dark-horse candidate emerges to make the Opening Day roster, and Anne Rogers of MLB.com listed Newman as one to watch.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Dark-horse candidate to make Royals' roster

Jul 28, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels third baseman Kevin Newman (10) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning against the Texas Rangers at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"Newman is a former first-round pick and has been a Major Leaguer for eight seasons, including five with the Pirates. He can play all around the infield, including second, shortstop and third," Rogers wrote.

"The attraction here is shortstop; on the rare day that Bobby Witt Jr. is DH or is fully off, the Royals could plug Newman in there while keeping Maikel Garcia at third base. Plus, Newman is right-handed, which complements all the lefty batters the Royals have on their roster."

Newman is a solid utility infielder that can play three of the four positions. He was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2015. The veteran shortstop has also spent time with the Cincinnati Reds, Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Angels.

Despite a down year in 2025, he hit .278/.311/.375 the previous year and was a solid option for Arizona. He does at least have some power, which could give him an advantage as he fights for a roster spot.

Occasionally, Witt will need a day off, so having somebody who can play shortstop while Witt rests would be important for the Royals. Offense was their weakness last year, and if Newman can return to his 2024 form, the Royals will have an extra depth option on the bench as they try to get back to the playoffs in 2026.

Offense was a clear need in the offseason, and having more of it certainly can't hurt. Newman would give them some positional versatility for the 2026 season, as well as somebody who could give the regulars an occasional day off.

More MLB: Phillies Named Possible Landing Spot for Ex-Royals Veteran