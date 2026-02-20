MLB Network Insider Makes Bold Prediction for 2026 Royals

The Kansas City Royals had a productive offseason and come into 2026 looking a lot better than they did at the end of 2025. Last year, they went 82-80 and missed the postseason, finishing in third place in the American League Central.

They added Isaac Collins, Lane Thomas, Nick Mears and Matt Strahm this offseason and look prepared to at least bounce back into contention. They made the postseason as a Wild Card team in 2024 but couldn't follow up that success last year.

However, Harold Reynolds of MLB Network predicted the Royals as a team that missed October last year that could reverse their fortunes in 2026.

Could Royals make October?

Sep 23, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Cole Ragans (55) delivers during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

""The Royals are a lot like the Mets: they could win the division and make a run through the playoffs, or they could not get in," Reynolds said on Friday.

The Royals' best path to October might be through winning the AL Central. It is a relatively weak division compared to the rest of Major League Baseball, and it's essentially wide open. The Detroit Tigers signed Framber Valdez, but haven't done much of anything else.

Detroit was a Wild Card team last year, but the Cleveland Guardians also can't be counted out despite a quiet offseason. They erased a 15-game deficit last year to win the division. What makes the Central weaker, however, is that there is no true powerhouse.

The AL East is the strongest division in the Junior Circuit and produced three playoff teams in 2025. It would not be a stretch to assume that at least two Wild Cards will come from that division. The AL West also has the Seattle Mariners, Houston Astros and Texas Rangers.

So, it may be winning the division or bust for the Royals. But if they do win the division, they could be an interesting team to watch in October. They still have elite starting pitching, and Cole Ragans and Seth Lugo should be healthy this year. They also have Noah Cameron and Kris Bubic.

The lineup also looks better, and if they can score more runs and continue their dominant pitching, the Royals could be a sneaky contender in the American League. We'll see how 2026 goes for them and if they'll reach the playoffs.

