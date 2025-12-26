Former LSU Star Signs With Royals After Unexpected Position Change

When one discovers the ability to throw a fastball in the 95-mph range, they're typically best served honing that potential.

At LSU and the University of South Carolina, Michael Braswell was a pretty good Division I third baseman. But after slumping to the tune of a .189 batting average in 65 games as a senior, the 23-year-old wasn't selected in the draft this July.

Braswell kept pursuing his major league dream and was rewarded with a contract from the Kansas City Royals. However, he likely won't be touching the infield as a professional.

Michael Braswell joining Royals as a pitcher

Braswell announced his own signing with the Royals on Instagram on Thursday -- as a pitcher. It was a heck of a Christmas present to himself and his family, as he made clear in the caption.

" Blessed to say that I have signed with the (Kansas City Royals)," Braswell wrote. "Can’t wait to get to work!! Also Merry Christmas from the Braswell Family."

Royals youngsters Carter Jensen and Jac Caglianone were among the many commenters to wish Braswell well on his professional journey.

As his training facility, Tread Athletics, shared to social media, Braswell has discovered the ability to throw 95 mph. That's a number that should only keep climbing as the right-hander works to improve his mechanics -- and receives an adrenaline boost from throwing to hitters on a dirt mound.

Braswell threw five innings for South Carolina in 2022, allowing seven hits and three earned runs. Those numbers mean practically nothing for his future on the mound, but they serve to illustrate the fact that he's always had a good enough arm to warrant consideration on the mound.

Braswell will be a bit of a wild card entering the organization, seeing as he has no pitching stats from the last three years to evaluate. But his live arm gives him a shot, and it will be up to him to see how far he can take things from here.

