Ideal $72 Million Free Agent Match Could Transform Kansas City Royals

Plenty of bats will be available, and this potential target makes sense for the Royals.

Mar 12, 2024; Salt River Pima-Maricopa, Arizona, USA; General view of Kansas City Royals hats and gloves in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies during a spring training game at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Royals enter the 2025–26 MLB offseason with one clear priority — find a proven power bat to anchor the middle of their lineup. After finishing 82–80 and missing the postseason, it’s clear the Royals’ offense simply didn’t deliver enough firepower to keep up in the American League Central.

But that could change quickly if Kansas City steps up in free agency and lands the right hitter. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Royals are expected to aggressively pursue an impact bat this winter — and one perfect fit may already be available.

Veteran Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suárez could be the exact kind of player who transforms Kansas City’s lineup. Per Jim Bowden of The Athletic, Suárez is projected to land a three-year, $72 million contract, a price tag that might finally convince the Royals to step slightly outside their comfort zone.

Eugenio Suárez Could Be the Power Solution the Royals Need

Mariners
Oct 20, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) throws out Toronto Blue Jays right fielder George Springer (4) at first base in the second inning during game seven of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Suárez is coming off a monster 2025 season, hitting .228/.298/.526 with 49 home runs, 118 RBI, 3.6 WAR, and an .824 OPS, helping the Mariners reach the ALCS. The two-time All-Star continues to prove that his power bat plays anywhere — and Kansas City desperately needs that kind of pop in the middle of the order.

At 34 years old, Suárez likely won’t command a long-term deal like other top free agents such as Alex Bregman, Cody Bellinger, or Kyle Tucker.

That shorter-term window could make him far more attainable for the Royals, who have traditionally avoided nine-figure contracts but could justify a three-year deal for a player of Suárez’s caliber.

Signing Suárez would also bring much-needed infield flexibility. He’d take over at third base, allowing Maikel García to shift to second, a spot that underperformed in 2025 with Jonathan India struggling at the plate.

This move wouldn’t just add power — it would create balance and depth throughout the lineup.

If the Royals sign Suárez, their offense could look completely different in 2026.

His right-handed power and veteran leadership would help anchor a young lineup, give Bobby Witt Jr. better protection, and instantly make the Royals more competitive against division rivals like the Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers.

Kansas City scored the third-fewest runs in the American League last season, and adding a consistent 30–40 home run threat could be exactly what pushes them back into playoff contention.

The Seattle Mariners seem unlikely to keep Suárez for 2026, meaning the Royals have a rare opportunity to strike. He’s a proven power bat that could give the Royals exactly what they've been missing.

If the Royals truly want to turn the corner after a frustrating 2025, adding Eugenio Suárez could be the bold, game-changing move that energizes both the clubhouse and Royals fans across the Midwest.

Curt Bishop
CURT BISHOP

Curt Bishop is a freelance sports writer who graduated from Maryville University of St. Louis with a Bachelor of Arts degree in the field of Communication and currently writes as a contributor for various platforms covering Major League Baseball. Curt’s work includes covering trade and free agency predictions, as well as rumors and news.

