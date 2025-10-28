Ideal $72 Million Free Agent Match Could Transform Kansas City Royals
The Kansas City Royals enter the 2025–26 MLB offseason with one clear priority — find a proven power bat to anchor the middle of their lineup. After finishing 82–80 and missing the postseason, it’s clear the Royals’ offense simply didn’t deliver enough firepower to keep up in the American League Central.
But that could change quickly if Kansas City steps up in free agency and lands the right hitter. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Royals are expected to aggressively pursue an impact bat this winter — and one perfect fit may already be available.
Veteran Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suárez could be the exact kind of player who transforms Kansas City’s lineup. Per Jim Bowden of The Athletic, Suárez is projected to land a three-year, $72 million contract, a price tag that might finally convince the Royals to step slightly outside their comfort zone.
Eugenio Suárez Could Be the Power Solution the Royals Need
Suárez is coming off a monster 2025 season, hitting .228/.298/.526 with 49 home runs, 118 RBI, 3.6 WAR, and an .824 OPS, helping the Mariners reach the ALCS. The two-time All-Star continues to prove that his power bat plays anywhere — and Kansas City desperately needs that kind of pop in the middle of the order.
At 34 years old, Suárez likely won’t command a long-term deal like other top free agents such as Alex Bregman, Cody Bellinger, or Kyle Tucker.
That shorter-term window could make him far more attainable for the Royals, who have traditionally avoided nine-figure contracts but could justify a three-year deal for a player of Suárez’s caliber.
Signing Suárez would also bring much-needed infield flexibility. He’d take over at third base, allowing Maikel García to shift to second, a spot that underperformed in 2025 with Jonathan India struggling at the plate.
This move wouldn’t just add power — it would create balance and depth throughout the lineup.
If the Royals sign Suárez, their offense could look completely different in 2026.
His right-handed power and veteran leadership would help anchor a young lineup, give Bobby Witt Jr. better protection, and instantly make the Royals more competitive against division rivals like the Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers.
Kansas City scored the third-fewest runs in the American League last season, and adding a consistent 30–40 home run threat could be exactly what pushes them back into playoff contention.
The Seattle Mariners seem unlikely to keep Suárez for 2026, meaning the Royals have a rare opportunity to strike. He’s a proven power bat that could give the Royals exactly what they've been missing.
If the Royals truly want to turn the corner after a frustrating 2025, adding Eugenio Suárez could be the bold, game-changing move that energizes both the clubhouse and Royals fans across the Midwest.
More MLB: Royals Expected To Be Major Players In Free Agency, Per Insider