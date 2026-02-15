Journeyman Outfielder Heads To Rangers After Forgettable Stint With Royals

The Kansas City Royals have had a strong offseason, having signed Lane Thomas and traded for Isaac Collins, Matt Strahm and Nick Mears to bolster their roster for 2026. They may have a better chance to win the American League Central this time around thanks to their moves.

Last year, they tried almost everything to bolster their offense, but were unable to actually get the job done. They even had veteran outfielder and slugger Mark Canha on the roster for 46 games. That stint was nothing short of underwhelming, and he ultimately not be back in 2026.

According to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News, Canha has joined the Texas Rangers.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Canha's time with Royals was unremarkable

Jun 6, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Royals outfielder Mark Canha (21) at bat during a game against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

When he's right, Canha possesses a ton of power from the right side of the plate and the ability to play first base and both corner outfield positions. However, his time in Kansas City was unremarkable. He hit .212/.272/.265 with just one home run and a .537 OPS.

Canha was subsequently released by the Royals following this underwhelming stint. For 2026, the Royals simply don't have a spot for him, and it would likely be best for him to move onto another team, which he has.

He'll have a chance to make the Opening Day roster out of spring training for Texas. Meanwhile the Royals will likely go with what they have so far or potentially look for another option in free agency.

It's ultimately no surprise that the Royals let him go, but now he'll have a chance to prove himself with the Rangers. The Royals' starting outfield will likely consist of Collins, Thomas and Jac Caglianone this coming season.

Canha is a career .248 hitter with 121 home runs and a .755 OPS. The Royals acquired him in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers after they had signed him to a minor league contract for the 2025 season.

It will certainly be interesting to see if he can catch on with the Rangers and return to his old form, but there just wasn't a fit for him in Kansas City anymore, so the Royals were correct to move on from him and focus on other issues that are more important pertaining to the 2026 season.

More MLB: Royals Slugger Salvador Perez Quietly Fulfilled His Mother's Dreams