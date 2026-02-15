Royals Slugger Salvador Perez Quietly Fulfilled His Mother's Dreams

Salvador Perez is one of the best players in Kansas City Royals history. There are few players in the organization's history who have achieved as much as he has to this point. Perez still isn't slowing down either, as he won a Silver Slugger award in 2024 and hit 30 home runs last season.

But Perez still hadn't achieved one of his mother's biggest wishes for him. He hadn't played for her favorite Venezuelan winter league team, the Leones del Caracas, before this offseason.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic provided an update to the situation after Perez finally fulfilled his mother's dream with an appearance, and home run, for Leones del Caracas this winter.

"Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez is a World Series champion, nine-time All-Star and five-time Gold Glove winner," Rosenthal wrote. "But for his mother, Yilda, something was missing. Perez had not played for her beloved Leones del Caracas in the Venezuelan winter league.

Salvador Perez fulfilled his mother's dream with Venezuelan winter league performance

Sep 23, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) smiles after catching a pop foul during the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"All that changed during the offseason, when Perez joined Caracas for the first time (previously he appeared for Zulia in 2022-23 and La Guaira in 2012-13 and 2013-14). To complete his mother’s dream, he hit a three-run homer on Dec. 5, in the seventh inning of a 9-7 victory over Caracas’ longtime rival, Magallanes. Afterward, Yilda told him she was fulfilled, that he need not play winter ball again."

According to Rosenthal, Perez suffered a minor thumb injury that sidelined him for the rest of the winter league season. Next, he's set to play for Team Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic. Perez, alongside Brewers catcher William Contreras, will man the catcher's spot for Team Venezuela. Perez is likely to see more time at designated hitter than anything.

To achieve his mother's wishes this late in his career is truly remarkable. Perez has achieved a lot in his incredible big league career. He's a nine-time All-Star, five-time Gold Glove winner, and World Series champion, but being able to play for his mother's favorite winter league team likely ranks high up on his list of personal achievements.

