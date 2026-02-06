Royals’ 2026 Outlook: Best and Worst-Case Scenarios for Kansas City

The Kansas City Royals have had a busy offseason after missing the playoffs in 2025. They needed a little more offense and some help in the bullpen to avoid repeating the same mistakes of the previous season.

They signed Lane Thomas and traded for Isaac Collins, Nick Mears and Matt Strahm, and now look like a different team entering 2026. But what can fans expect from their squad this year? What could be different about the 2026 roster compared to 2025.

Below are best and worst-case scenarios for the 2026 Royals and what could ultimately determine their fate for the upcoming season.

What to expect from 2026 Royals

Best-Case

The additions of Collins and Thomas should help the offense and boost their outfield production. Thomas had a rough year in 2025 with the Cleveland Guardians, but a change of scenery could give him a boost as he looks to bounce back in 2026.

Strahm and Mears also give the Royals a little extra depth in the bullpen and some high-leverage options to go with closer Carlos Estevez. If all goes according to plan, then the Royals could find themselves right back in the postseason mix, contending for a Wild Card spot or perhaps even the American League Central title, given that the rest of the division has been mostly quiet this offseason and is likely one of the weaker divisions in Major League Baseball.

The starting rotation also remains a strength for this team, so fans can at least hang their hat on that as they look forward to what they hope is a better 2026.

Worst-Case

The worst-case scenario for this team? Well, the offense could struggle again. They could use one more addition, but if they stick with what they have and Thomas and Jonathan India struggle again, that could put the rest of the offense in a bad position.

While the rotation is a strength, both Cole Ragans and Seth Lugo dealt with injuries last season. Kris Bubic was also out for most of the second half. If they can't stay healthy, then all of a sudden, the Royals' rotation becomes a little bit of a problem.

That could ultimately lead to the Royals falling back to the middle of the pack in the AL Central and hanging around .500, or worse.

