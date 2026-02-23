Mets 2-Time All-Star Free Agent Still Makes Sense for Royals

Are we certain that the Kansas City Royals are done adding to their 26-man roster?

While most would agree that the Royals have built a better projected opening day squad than the one they finished with last season, there's undoubtedly still room to add a veteran right-handed bat, likely an outfield/designated hitter type.

While a reunion with trade deadline pickup Randal Grichuk could be on the table, there's also a more decorated veteran still on the market who would be a nice get for this Royals team.

Royals definitely should kick tires on Starling Marte

Two-time All-Star Starling Marte was still available as of Monday, and his longtime team, the New York Mets, seems to have moved on without him. Depending on where his price tag sits, relative to his determination to keep playing, the Royals might have the appetite to guarantee him a contract.

Marte turned 37 in October, and while he was once a plus defender in the outfield, he's lost a lot of foot speed. The outfield dimensions shrinking at Kauffman Stadium could help him stick in one of the corners, but even then, he'd serve best as a DH and right-handed pinch hitter.

Last season, Marte put up a more than respectable .745 OPS/111 OPS+ across 98 games and 329 plate appearances. He hasn't hit 20 home runs in a season since 2019, so the Roylas would expect him to be more of a doubles hitter if they signed him.

Financially speaking, there's no way to determine exactly how much wiggle room the Royals have to add salary. They've pushed up from the bottom of the league to 17th in both luxury tax and cash payroll. But it seems like putting down another $2-3 million shouldn't be an issue, unless they're pinching pennies until the trade deadline.

Marte was also renowned in New York for his veteran leadership over the past couple of seasons, particularly among Latin-born players. He could be a good secondary clubhouse leader alongside Salvador Perez, as the Royals look to graduate several Latin-born prospects to the majors soon.

