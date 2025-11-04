Kansas City Royals Face Key Offseason Choice On 12-Year Veteran
The Kansas City Royals are entering a crucial offseason after finishing third in the American League Central and missing the postseason. Following a disappointing 2025 campaign, the team’s biggest concern remains the offense, which produced just 651 runs—the third-lowest total in the American League.
Even after adding Mike Yastrzemski and Randal Grichuk during the season, run production didn’t improve much. Now, both outfielders are free agents, and the Royals must decide whether to bring Grichuk back or move in another direction. His mutual option was declined, but a return isn’t out of the question. Here’s one reason to keep him—and one reason to let him walk.
Royals Should Keep Randal Grichuk As A Platoon Bat Against Lefties
Keeping the veteran outfielder around as a platoon bat for at least one more season could make sense for Kansas City. He wouldn’t need to be an everyday player, and when paired with someone like Yastrzemski, he could provide value against left-handed pitching.
Grichuk’s power from the right side and his ability to play all three outfield spots make him a useful depth piece. In the right role, he can help stretch the lineup and offer veteran leadership to a young Royals roster.
Financially, he’s also a low-risk option. The small-market Royals aren’t expected to pursue expensive free agents such as Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker, or Kyle Schwarber, so retaining Grichuk on an affordable deal could make sense while the front office explores other upgrades.
The Royals Should Move On To Find A Better Option
That said, there are strong arguments for letting Grichuk go. The 33-year-old outfielder struggled in 2025, hitting just .228/.273/.401 with nine home runs, 27 RBI, and a .674 OPS. Kansas City can likely find more productive options on the market.
A player like Harrison Bader, for example, brings elite defense, speed, and everyday value at a reasonable cost. Adding a consistent bat or glove-first outfielder could give the Royals the spark they need to retool their lineup heading into 2026.
The Royals can’t afford to run it back with the same group that fell short in 2025. Whether they keep Grichuk as a platoon option or move on entirely, this offseason will be about surrounding Bobby Witt Jr. and the young core with the right pieces to return to contention in 2026.
