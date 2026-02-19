Royals 12-Year Veteran OF Predicted to Bolt for Deal With Phillies

The Kansas City Royals are gearing up for a major bounce back season after a disappointing sub-.500 season last year.

The Royals have made a few moves, including a trade for outfielder Isaac Collins, but their main goal has been to get healthy and run it back with a very similar roster to last year.

But with Collins on the roster, the Royals are likely going to be alright with veteran outfielder Randal Grichuk walking in free agency. Kansas City hasn't seemed to make any attempt to bring him back to this point.

Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer recently suggested the Philadelphia Phillies would look to pluck Grichuk out of free agency this offseason, which likely wouldn't cause any Royals fans to lose sleep.

Phillies make sense as a landing spot for Randal Grichuk

Sep 23, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Kansas City Royals right fielder Randal Grichuk (15) is greeted in the dugout after scoring on a double by second baseman Adam Frazier (26) in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"Between Nick Castellanos' release and Bryce Harper's discontent, there have been more pressing stories concerning the Phillies lately," Rymer wrote. "But weren't they supposed to be looking for a platoon outfielder? That was the case in January, and Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic specifically linked them to the right-handed-hitting Grichuk.

"He had a rough one in 2025, with his OPS falling 201 points from where it had been in 2024. Yet his exit velocity and hard-hit rate actually went up, and he still had his longstanding knack for pulling the ball in the air. Those strengths would play nicely at Citizens Bank Park, where Grichuk would supplant Johan Rojas as the primary platoon partner for Brandon Marsh and Justin Crawford."

With the way Nick Castellanos just left Philadelphia, the team will likely be looking for one more veteran right-handed outfielder and Grichuk is the best option on the market.

The Phillies could use him as a platoon option alongside young outfield prospect Justin Crawford.

Grichuk may have had a negative WAR on the season last year, but his OPS was 80 points higher against lefties than righties. His slugger percentage was .430 in 172 at-bats against southpaws. He would be a fine platoon option on a very affordable contract for the Phillies.

