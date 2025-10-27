Mets, Red Sox Named Trade Fits For Royals' Surprise All-Star
The Kansas City Royals have some intriguing decisions to make about their starting rotation next year.
If everyone is healthy entering the year, the Royals can put together a group, one through five, that rivals anyone around the league. That group would include Cole Ragans, Seth Lugo, Kris Bubic, Michael Wacha, and Noah Cameron.
But the Royals also have a long list of quality depth arms behind them, and a trade involving a big-league starter seems like a distinct possibility. And after his breakout season, Bubic is a tempting candidate to move while his value is at its peak.
Big-market teams could be prime Bubic suitors
If the Royals were to move Bubic, they could have some big-market teams falling over themselves to try and acquire him, even with only one year remaining on his rookie contract.
In a recent article, Nick Deeds of MLB Trade Rumors suggested that the Boston Red Sox and New York Mets could be two teams that would engage in serious pursuits of the 28-year-old All-Star.
"Bubic’s value to the 2026 Royals is obvious. With that being said, he’s also slated to reach free agency following the 2026 campaign, and if he turns in another season anything like last year the Royals won’t be able to afford to keep him in town," Deeds wrote.
"That could make listening to offers on the lefty an attractive proposition, particularly if a quality everyday regular controlled beyond 2026 could be had in exchange for Bubic’s services. Teams like the Mets and Red Sox figure to have interest in the high-end pitching market this winter and have plenty of controllable hitters who could help transform the Royals lineup."
The Royals can and should shoot for the moon in Bubic trades. Would one year of the lefty be enough to pry Jarren Duran from the Red Sox's outfield? If not, would the Mets consider parting ways with tooled-up young infielder Ronny Mauricio and another couple of pieces?
Trading Bubic shouldn't be a given. It should be a vehicle to improve the Royals' lineup for multiple years to come, and it should only be done if Kansas City feels like it's getting a steal.
