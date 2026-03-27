Royals 23-Year-Old Phenom Poised for Major Breakout Season

The Kansas City Royals are coming into the season with a lot of high hopes. They have a few players who put together dominant performances during the World Baseball Classic. Maikel Garcia was one of the more pivotal players for Team Venezuela in their run to the title. Jac Caglianone and Vinnie Pasquantino lit the world on fire for Team Italy. Bobby Witt Jr. was a key piece for Team USA, too.

Caglianone is one of the more intriguing players for the Royals to watch this season. He's one of the more hyped up young players in the league, but he struggled tremendously in his rookie year last season.

Jac Caglianone coming off horrible rookie year with Royals

Feb 20, 2026; Surprise, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Royals right fielder Jac Caglianone (14) scored on a two-run home run by second baseman Michael Massey (19) in the second inning against the Texas Rangers at Surprise Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Last year, Caglianone was one of the worst qualified players in the league. He was worth negative WAR while slashing .157/.237/.295 with a 49 OPS+. He clubbed seven home runs with six doubles, but the young phenom only recorded 33 hits in over 200 at-bats.

But he was hitting the ball hard. When Caglianone was putting the ball in play, it was typically hit hard. This spring and during the WBC, Caglianone looked a lot better. As a result, there are high expectations for him coming into the season.

FOX Sports' Deesha Thosar recently listed Caglianone as the Royals' top breakout player this season following his horrendous campaign in 2025.

Jac Caglianone heading for major breakout season

Mar 11, 2026; Houston, TX, United States; Italy right fielder Jac Caglianone (14) celebrates his run against Mexico in the fifth inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

"Caglianone mightily struggled to adjust to major-league pitching in his 62-game debut last year. But the power that led to him being a first-round pick and a highly-touted prospect is all still there," Thosar wrote. "He’s projected for 20-plus home runs this season and his droolworthy hard-hit rate has made Caglianone everyone’s top breakout candidate of the year."

Caglianone struggled to adjust to big league stars last year, but now that he's gotten acclimated a bit to the highest level, he could be headed for a breakout year.

With Caglianone's top exit velocity ranking near the top of the league, he could be in position to hit 20 or 25 home runs this year. When Caglianone reaches his peak, whenever that may be, he could be one of the top power hitters in the entire league. Either way, he's somebody to keep an eye on this season in Kansas City.