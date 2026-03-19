Royals 24-Year-Old Pitcher Already Emerging as Kansas City's Breakout Star

The Kansas City Royals took over the World Baseball Classic this spring, which has really heightened the excitement ahead of the season. Bobby Witt Jr. was the best defensive player of the entire WBC, showcasing multiple incredible plays for Team USA. Vinnie Pasquantino stole the hearts of many with his infectious personality and incredible leadership traits for Team Italy. Maikel Garcia was dominant and earned the WBC MVP as he helped lead Team Venezuela to the championship.

They also have a few very talented pitchers, including Kris Bubic and Cole Ragans, who could lead the Royals from the front. Both pitchers had their seasons shortened with injuries last season, but they looked very dominant before the injuries. But they're not the only talented pitchers in Kansas City's system. In fact, the Royals have a few young pitchers to be excited about this spring and summer.

Thomas Nestico of TJStats recently put together a breakout candidate from each team across the league. For the Royals, Nestico suggested pitcher Luinder Avila would be their biggest breakout star of 2026, though it might not come as a starting pitcher.

Luinder Avila should have a role with the Royals this year

Sep 28, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Kansas City Royals pitcher Luinder Avila (58) and catcher Carter Jensen (22) celebrate their win against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

"Luinder Avila joined the Royals in mid-August to fortify their bullpen, and what followed was unexpected," Nestico wrote. "Avila posted an excellent 2.14 FIP across 14.0 innings while flashing two damage-suppressing fastballs and a sweeping curveball with absurd movement. Given the Royals deep rotation, Avila’s time as a starter in 2026 will likely be limited. I am hopeful he can carve out a bullpen role, as his stuff clearly plays in shorter spurts."

Avila has all the potential in the world, but there are a few things in his way with the Royals. The biggest issue for Avila is the Royals loaded pitching depth. He's unlikely to find a way onto the big league roster as a starter unless the team suffers a few injuries.

But that doesn't mean he won't have a role. In his short time in the big leagues, he's worked as a reliever and the righty has been dominant. He's tossed 14 big league innings out of the bullpen, surrendering seven hits, six walks, and two runs while recording 16 strikeouts. His role will likely be something similar to this early in 2026. In that role, Avila has the chance to be a true breakout star in Kansas City.