Royals Deliver Huge Comeback to Cap Series Sweep in Pandemonium

What a weekend for the Kansas City Royals. After losing nine of their last 10 games, Kansas City was searching for a spark as the Los Angeles Angels arrived at Kauffman Stadium for a three-game series.

That spark was found, as Kansas City took all three games from the Angels, completing its first series sweep of the 2026 season. The Royals’ offense opened the year much like it ended in 2025, struggling. Hitting with runners in scoring position and overall production plagued Kansas City last season and continued to do so early this year.

That changed this weekend, as the Royals scored a combined 29 runs over three games, capped by an incredible comeback Sunday that ended in walk-off fashion.

Kansas City pulls off a massive comeback

Apr 26, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals right fielder Jac Caglianone (14) celebrates after hitting a game-tying home run in the bottom of the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Sunday’s game against the Angels was nothing short of entertaining. The Royals trailed 6-0 in the fourth inning with just a 7.2% chance of winning. But after chipping away offensively, including home runs from Bobby Witt Jr. and Isaac Collins, Kansas City pulled within three runs in the bottom of the ninth with two outs.

The Royals had just a 0.5% chance of winning after Witt grounded out to third base. With only one out remaining, Vinnie Pasquantino delivered his second triple of the year and was later driven in on a single to center by Salvador Perez.

With Perez on first, 23-year-old Jac Caglianone stepped to the plate. On a 1-1 count, he turned on an up-and-in fastball from left-hander Drew Pomeranz and tied the game with a two-run shot. The ball curled around the right-field foul pole, prompting an umpire review, but the call was upheld as a home run.

In extras, a ball got past rookie catcher Carter Jensen, and the Angels took a 9-8 lead into the bottom of the 10th inning.

After a walk from Maikel Garcia, Lane Thomas came to the plate with two outs and runners on first and third. After working a 3-1 count, left-hander Joey Lucchesi left a sinker over the plate, and Thomas did not miss it.

He belted a ball high and deep to left-center that cleared the wall for a walk-off two-run shot, completing the sweep for Kansas City.

LANE THOMAS FOR THE WIN‼️



(via @MLB) pic.twitter.com/1VtiVii09E — Kansas City Royals on KCSN (@royals_kcsn) April 27, 2026

Despite a rough start from Seth Lugo, who went 6 1/3 innings and allowed 14 hits and seven earned runs, along with a rain delay that lasted more than an hour, the Royals showed the grit and offensive spark many expected entering the season.

It felt like a switch flipped for Kansas City in this series. After an underwhelming start to the season, the Royals appear to be turning a corner, having won four of their last five games. They will look to carry that momentum on the road as they face the Athletics in a three-game series.