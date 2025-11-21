Royals 5-Year Veteran In Danger Of Losing Roster Spot With Deadline Looming

The Kansas City Royals have more pressing decisions to make than most teams at this moment in time.

Friday's non-tender deadline means very little to some teams, but the Royals have a major decision to make. In fact, there may be more than one decision, but non-tendering versus keeping second baseman Jonathan India is the move with the most potential to swing the Royals' season in either direction.

Just over a year ago, the Royals acquired India in a trade that sent productive starting pitcher Brady Singer to the Cincinnati Reds. But instead of becoming the reliable leadoff hitter they sought, India wound up having his worst offensive season yet in a five-year career, and playing predictably shaky defense.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

India labeled top non-tender candidate

Sep 11, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Kansas City Royals second baseman Jonathan India (6) throws to first base in the fourth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

Confirming that India is one of the marquee names on the chopping block, MLB.com's Thomas Harrigan named the 28-year-old on a list of the top non-tender candidates around the league on Friday.

"India won the National League Rookie of the Year Award with 21 homers, an .835 OPS and a 116 OPS+ over 150 games for the Reds in 2021, but he hasn’t been able to return to those heights.

"Traded from Cincinnati to Kansas City last November, the 28-year-old never got on track with his new club and finished with a career-low 89 OPS+ in 136 games. He also had a negative Outs Above Average figure at three different positions: second base (-6), third base (-4) and left field (-3)."

In an odd twist of fate, the Royals' main alternative at second base, Michael Massey, could find himself in non-tender territory as well. India, though, would be much more expensive, as most projections place him around the $7 million mark in what would be his first trip to arbitration after signing a two-year extension with the Reds before the 2024 season.

It won't be long until India learns his fate, and if the Royals drop him, he'd certainly have vengeance on his mind whenever he next faced them.

More MLB: Royals Acquire AL Central Rival's Former Closer After Recent DFA