Royals Remain In Play For Cardinals All-Star, Per Report

The Kansas City Royals have some work still left to do this offseason. They signed Lane Thomas to a one-year deal and traded for outfielder Isaac Collins and reliever Matt Strahm.

But the offense could still use a little bit of work. That is what let them down in 2025 and cost them a chance at the postseason. One more bat could put them right back in the mix for at least a Wild Card spot.

According to MLB.com, they still have a few targets in mind that can help them, including an All-Star second baseman from the St. Louis Cardinals.

Royals Still After Cardinals All-Star

Sep 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) runs to second against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

“Kansas City would like to add a hitter, preferably Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran or Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan, each of whom has been heavily rumored to be available via trade.”

Donovan checks a lot of boxes for the Royals. He hit .287 with 10 home runs and a .775 OPS during the regular season with St. Louis.

The 28-year-old could be an upgrade at second base over Jonathan India, or he could potentially even play in the outfield, where the Royals still have a need. Donovan can play all over the field and won the National League Utility Gold Glove in 2022.

He is a solid contact hitter and table setter for a team that needs a little help offensively. While Thomas can give them the power they need in order to bounce back into contention.

The Royals have the starting pitching depth that St. Louis would be looking for in order to make a trade, so the two Interstate 70 rivals still line up pretty well as potential trade partners.

The Royals can afford to trade from that depth in order to get what they need to boost their offense for 2026. Donovan could be exactly what they need as they try to recover from a disappointing 2025 season.

It will be interesting to see what general manager J.J. Picollo has planned for the rest of the offseason. There is still work to be done for Kansas City, but just a few more additions could get them right back to where they need to be for 2026 and beyond. Donovan might be the missing piece.

