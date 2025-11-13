Royals All-Star Has Multiple Suitors, Could Be Traded: Report

For a team not necessarily expected to spend big in free agency, the Kansas City Royals are generating a lot of early offseason buzz.

The Royals are clearly motivated to get back to the playoffs after their 82-80 season, and improving the offense is the most obvious goal, particularly in the outfield. They're one of several teams reportedly chasing after a starting left fielder, according to a Thursday report from The Athletic.

It always made sense that the Royals would be willing to give up a starting pitcher in a trade like that, but later on Thursday, a new report singled out a pitcher by name: All-Star Kris Bubic.

Bubic could be traded this offseason, per report

Jul 20, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic (50) delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

According to The Athletic's Will Sammon, the Royals have interest from multiple teams in Bubic, who will be a free agent at the end of the season. Moreover, it appears Kansas City is seriously weighing the possibility of cashing him in.

"In need of offense and boasting some pitching depth, the Royals are open to the possibility of dealing Bubic, people familiar with the club’s thinking said," wrote Sammon.

"To be clear, there is a path in which the Royals hold on to Bubic. Their rotation is a strength, and Bubic is among the reasons. Trading him, however, presents a logical way to net the kind of return that improves their lineup, particularly, perhaps in the outfield, an area where Kansas City wants to upgrade. More specifically, the Royals eye a left fielder so Jac Caglianone can play right field."

Connecting all the dots here, the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Angels were linked to the Royals as potential trade partners earlier this week. Both teams' starting left fielders from this past year, Jarren Duran of the Red Sox and Taylor Ward of the Angels, would seem to be available, and it's not hard to imagine Wilyer Abreu or Jo Adell successfully making the switch to left, either.

Bubic was fantastic this season in his 20 starts before the untimely rotator cuff strain that ended his season in August. That could mean now is the perfect time to trade him, while teams view him as a potential frontline starter, or it could mean Kansas City is crippling itself in one area of the roster to aid another.

