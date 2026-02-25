Royals All-Star Pitcher Quietly Turning Heads in Spring Training

The Kansas City Royals have been through quite a roller coaster ride over the last five years.

In the early 2020's, they were one of the worst teams in the league. They lost a lot of games as the league began getting back to normal after the Covid shortened season in 2020. But in 2024, the Royals burst on the scene and made the postseason behind an MVP caliber effort from Bobby Witt Jr.

After missing the postseason in 2025, the Royals have built up their roster over the offseason in an effort to get back to October Baseball in 2026.

CBS Sports' Mike Axisa recently shared some praise for Royals veteran pitcher Aaron Sanchez and listed him as the top non-roster invite in spring training for Kansas City this spring.

Aaron Sanchez is an intriguing Royals pitcher to watch

Sep 3, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Aaron Sanchez (43) reacts after giving up a three-run home run to Chicago White Sox shortstop Romy Gonzalez during the fourth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

"Kansas City will have three recent first rounders in camp (Gavin Cross, Blake Mitchell, Frankie Mozzicato), though I'm most interested to see Sanchez, who is a decade removed from his peak with the Blue Jays," Axisa wrote. "Now 33, Sanchez did not pitch in 2025, though he was excellent in the Dominican Winter League these last few weeks (1.55 ERA in 46 ⅓ innings) and showed lively stuff that still looked to be MLB caliber. Sanchez has not pitched in the big leagues since 2022. I'm a sucker for a good comeback story and plan to keep an eye on him this spring."

Sanchez is certainly an intriguing pitcher to keep an eye on this spring. He was signed in free agency earlier this offseason. He's 33 years old and hasn't been in the big leagues since 2022. Still, Sanchez won the ERA title in 2016 as a 23-year-old. He was also named an All-Star in that season.

For the Royals, he's listed as a starting pitcher and relief pitcher. He could work as both as he tries to carve out a role on the big-league club in Kansas City. If there are some injuries to the starting rotation, Sanchez could try to carve out a role this spring and early in the season in Triple-A.