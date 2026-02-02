The Kansas City Royals still have unfinished business ahead of the 2026 season.

Vinnie Pasquantino was the most recent to reach an agreement on a 2026 contract, signing a two-year, $11 million guaranteed deal after the sides initially failed to find common ground before the deadline. While the club avoided arbitration with seven of its eight eligible players, an All-Star remains unsigned entering his final year of club control.

Kris Bubic and the Royals have not reached an agreement

Jun 18, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Royals pitcher Kris Bubic (50) throws to the plate during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Left-hander Kris Bubic and the Royals were $1 million apart, with the club filing at $5.15 million and Bubic filing at $6.15 million. The disagreement carries added weight as Bubic enters his final year before free agency.

Bubic was off to an outstanding start in 2025, posting a 2.55 ERA across 116 1/3 innings. The performance earned him a spot in the All-Star Game and put him on a steady path toward American League Cy Young consideration before a rotator cuff strain cut his season short in late July.

Not only did his performance last season influence how much he believes he is worth, but it has also made him a major trade topic for the Royals this offseason. Several teams have been linked to Bubic, including the Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Baltimore Orioles, and the New York Yankees.

Though talk of the Royals making additional moves has slowed, there is still time, and Bubic remains one of the club’s top trade chips.

Because the Royals and Bubic have not reached an agreement to avoid arbitration, a hearing is expected to be scheduled for later this month or early March. Both sides would present their cases before a panel of arbitrators, who would then select either the player’s or the club’s submitted salary as Bubic’s pay for the 2026 season.

While it is rare for arbitration cases to reach a final hearing, the Royals did go to a hearing in 2023 with pitcher Brady Singer. Still, an agreement between Bubic and the club remains the most likely outcome, allowing both sides to avoid a final hearing.

