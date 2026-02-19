Royals Coach Hints Kansas City Hit Jackpot in Brewers Trade

The Kansas City Royals didn't make the blockbuster move this winter that some were anticipating, but they still landed an exciting new outfielder via trade.

On Dec. 14, the Royals acquired outfielder Isaac Collins and relief pitcher Nick Mears from the Milwaukee Brewers for lefty reliever Angel Zerpa. Getting the fourth-place finisher in Rookie of the Year voting in the National League, especially with another piece attached, was hailed by many as a win for Kansas City.

Now that Collins has arrived at Royals spring training for the first time, the early impressions seem to be as good as anyone could have expected. Based on what Zerpa brought to the Royals, even if he takes a big step forward in Milwaukee, this deal has the potential to be a steal.

Collins generating buzz at Royals camp

Sep 22, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Isaac Collins (6) slides as he scores during the second inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

According to Jaylon Thompson of the Kansas City Star, Collins has been one of the top early standouts from Royals spring training.

"The Royals love Collins’ bat-to-ball skills. He is a switch-hitter who has solid numbers from both sides of the plate. He also plays quality defense and is expected to be the everyday left fielder this season," Thompson wrote. "Collins has looked good in camp workouts. He is hitting the baseball to all fields and looks on track to be ready for the regular season."

Thompson isn't the only one bullish on Collins. Royals assistant hitting coach Connor Dawson, who also came over from the Brewers this winter, raved about the 28-year-old's skills on Wednesday.

“It took him a while because he was a little older rookie,” Dawson said. “He’s gritty and I think he knows himself. I think that’s the big thing. He is very self-aware and he knows what his role is. I think you saw it last year. He finds a way to get on base. And even when he doesn’t find a way to get on base, he finds a way to see four or five pitches and make it a tough at-bat.”

Did the Royals find a true superstar in Collins? Probably not, but he can be one of the best supporting cast members on this team, and that has the potential to benefit everyone up and down the lineup.

