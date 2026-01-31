Royals Could Target 2 Veteran Bats to Address Key Needs in 2026

The Kansas City Royals look a lot better heading into 2026 than they did at the end of 2025. They lacked offense in 2025, but the additions of Isaac Collins and Lane Thomas should help.

But they shouldn't stop looking for more ways to improve their offense. One more bat wouldn't hurt as they try to bounce back from missing the postseason. There are still a few bats out on the market that could make sense.

When projecting their Opening Day lineup, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report proposed the idea of signing another bat and listed two names that could make sense for them.

These bats make sense for Royals

Sep 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) runs to third against the Washington Nationals in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"Will the Royals want to use their backup catcher as their primary designated hitter? If the answer is no, they could make a run at signing Marcell Ozuna or Miguel Andujar before the offseason winds to a close, but either way, Carter Jensen showed enough in September to warrant regular playing time," Reuter writes.

Ozuna had a bit of a down year in 2025. He hit 21 home runs and posted a .756 OPS, but also hit for just a .232 average. The Atlanta Braves tried to trade him last summer, but couldn't find any suitors willing to take him.

But his power could play well at Kauffman Stadium, especially with the Royals moving the outfield walls in slightly.

Andujar hits for less power, having hit only 10 home runs during the regular season, but he can play more than just the outfield. He can be used at several infield spots as well.

The 30-year-old slashed .318/.352/.470 with an .822 OPS with the Athletics and Cincinnati Reds in 2025. Both bats could help boost the Royals' offense as they look to make some noise in 2026 and try to get back to the postseason.

The American League Central has been relatively quiet this offseason, but one more addition by the Royals could put them in the conversation to win the division for the first time since 2015. The moves they have made are helpful, but one more move to boost the lineup could ultimately change a lot of things for the better going forward.

We'll see what J.J. Picollo has planned with spring training fast approaching.

