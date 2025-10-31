Royals Expected To Move On From Two Veterans This Winter
The Kansas City Royals are entering a critical offseason after finishing 82-80 and missing out on a second straight postseason appearance. Despite a strong year from their pitching staff, the offense simply didn’t do enough, scoring just 651 runs, the third-fewest in the American League.
To return to the postseason in 2026, the Royals will need to find more firepower for their offense and make some key roster decisions in the coming weeks.
According to MLB.com’s Anne Rogers, two veteran players may not be part of that plan.
Royals Expected To Cut Ties With Michael Lorenzen And Randal Grichuk This Offseason
“It’s pretty unlikely that [Michael] Lorenzen and [Randal] Grichuk will be back with Kansas City,” Rogers reported in her offseason outlook.
Lorenzen struggled in 2025, posting a 7-11 record and a 4.64 ERA in 26 starts and one relief outing. If his mutual option is declined, he’ll receive a $1.5 million buyout. Meanwhile, Grichuk — one of Kansas City’s trade-deadline acquisitions — slashed .228/.273/.401 with nine homers and 27 RBI, falling short of expectations as a right-handed platoon bat.
The good news for Kansas City is that their starting pitching remains a strength. Losing Lorenzen likely won’t sting too much thanks to the club’s depth, though they could still add an affordable veteran arm to round out the rotation.
The real focus this winter will be on finding a reliable bat. With stars like Alex Bregman, Kyle Schwarber, and Kyle Tucker expected to command massive contracts, the Royals will most likely need to explore the trade market or sign a lower-cost right-handed platoon bat to complement Mike Yastrzemski if he returns.
The Royals also have an exciting young group led by former top prospect Jac Caglianone, who could play a bigger role in 2026. If Kansas City decides to move on from Grichuk and Lorenzen, it could open up opportunities for the next wave of talent while freeing up payroll for targeted upgrades.
The upcoming offseason will be a very important one for the Royals as they try to improve from their 82-win season and push back into playoff contention.
They won't go crazy in free agency, but they can still make smart, savvy moves that do enough to move the needle and get them closer to where they were at the end of the 2024 season.
