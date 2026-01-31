Royals Get Crushing Update in Jarren Duran Trade Sweepstakes

The Kansas City Royals are looking to bounce back and get to the postseason again after a disappointing season last year. Two years ago, the Royals were one of the more surprising young teams in the game.

Recently, they signed Vinnie Pasquantino to a two-year contract extension to avoid a few seasons of arbitration. Going forward, they're going to need to make a few other moves if they want to get back to the postseason.

The player that the Royals have been connected to the most is Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran. Duran has seemingly been on the trade block for a few months, but no deal has come to fruition. He would make a lot of sense on the Royals roster. Pairing him alongside Bobby Witt Jr. and Pasquantino would give the team a loaded trio at the top of their lineup.

But they might not be as close to a trade as it seems.

Alex Speier of The Boston Globe recently reported that there was "no real traction" in any trade talks involving Duran, which is crushing news for the Royals.

Royals may not be able to land a trade for Jarren Duran

"While the Sox haven’t ruled out the possibility of trading an outfielder, one major league source suggested there’s 'no real traction' in trade talks involving Jarren Duran given the high bar the team would need to clear to deal the 29-year-old," Speier wrote.

While many speculate the Red Sox will trade Duran, they don't need to.

He's one of four starting caliber outfielders in Boston, which creates a clear logjam, but that doesn't mean he needs traded. Injuries happen in baseball, which means this depth is crucial. The Red Sox could also use an outfielder in the designated hitter role. Lefty and righty matchups could impact which players start in the lineup.

Either way, the Red Sox don't need to trade Duran. Trading him would be a move of luxury that would almost certainly bring big league talent back to Boston.

The Royals have the pieces to make a deal, but they shouldn't be willing to overpay to make it happen.

