Royals Manager Hints Kansas City Hit Jackpot in 2024 MLB Draft

The Kansas City Royals have found themselves in the national spotlight early this spring because of how their top stars have taken over the World Baseball Classic.

Vinnie Pasquantino helped lead Team Italy to a huge win over Team USA before securing a quarterfinal win, too. Pasquantino's leadership and personality have both been on full display for all of the world to see and he's won the hearts of many. Bobby Witt Jr. has dominated the WBC, mostly on defense. Witt has made some spectacular plays that only he could ever dream of making. Maikel Garcia has also worked to lead Team Venezuela to the finals for a game against the loaded squad of Team USA on Tuesday night.

But back home in spring camp, the rest of the Royals players are creating some buzz of their own. Though most of the top players aren't in spring training with the Royals right now, they're still playing well. In fact, with all this talent wrapped up in the WBC, it's allowed players like Dennis Colleran to find themselves in the spotlight.

Royals manager Matt Quatraro recently shared some high praise for Colleran, though he doesn't have a good chance to make the big league club out of camp.

Dennis Colleran has the potential to be a star for the Royals

Aug 12, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Detailed view of a Kansas City Royals hat and glove before a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images | Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

“Dennis has been absolutely electric. He has an upper-90s fastball coming out of a low arm slot with an emerging slider," Quatraro said about Colleran, per The Athletic's Jim Bowden. "Hitters have really had uncomfortable at-bats against him.”

Colleran, 22, was overlooked in the MLB draft a few years ago because his college stats weren't dominant. Usually, it's hard to imagine a player struggling against college hitters, but finding success in the pros.

However, the Royals saw a hidden gem because he's been light years better since landing with Kansas City. The righty has worked his way up to Double-A, which is likely where he'll begin the year. But his four shutout innings in spring training have really caught the attention of the top people in the Royals organization.

Colleran is able to dial it up to the high 90s with his fastball, which makes for an uncomfortable at-bat for the hitters. If he can find more consistency early in the spring, there's a chance the young righty makes his way to the big leagues as early as this season, especially considering how highly Quatraro views him already.