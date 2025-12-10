Royals GM Sends Message To Prospective Cole Ragans Trade Suitors

One could make an excellent case that Cole Ragans' season being derailed was the number-one reason the Kansas City Royals missed the playoffs.

Yes, the Royals were still top-five in runs allowed across Major League Baseball this year. But Ragans was such a tone-setter at the top of the rotation last year, and after he struck out 226 batters in 2024, no one on the Kansas City staff punched out more than 127 this year (Michael Lorenzen).

With three years of team control remaining for Ragans and the Royals desperate for offense, there's been plenty of speculation that the ace could be dealt for a haul of position player talent. But it has become clear at the winter meetings that Kansas City is not itching to pull the trigger.

Royals' stance on Ragans trade

On Monday, general manager J.J. Picollo addressed the media in Orlando and he strongly hinted that Ragans would stay in a Royals uniform for the new year, even saying somewhat definitively that he wouldn't be considered a trade candidate.

“It would be really difficult for us to trade Cole,” Picollo said, per Anne Rogers of MLB.com. “When Cole is right, he’s as good as anybody in the game. It’s rare that you get an opportunity to have somebody like that, and we have him for three more years.

"It’s fun to talk about, but the reality is, if we didn’t have Cole Ragans in our rotation, we’d feel like we’re missing something really big. When you think about our four pillars, it starts with pitching. ...We’re in a really good spot, so if the right trade comes along, and it costs us a starting pitcher, we have to look at it. It’s just not going to be Cole.”

The only issue with that stance, if you could call it an issue, is that Ragans might be the only starter the Royals have who could net them a true impact bat. Kris Bubic's market seems to be somewhat depressed due to his injury and impending free agency, which leaves the Royals choosing from names like Noah Cameron, Ryan Bergert, and Luinder Avila.

Still, Ragans has Cy Young upside, and most would agree the Royals were in the right if they shut down any and all trade offers for him the rest of the way.

