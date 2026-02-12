Royals Land 27-Year-Old Yankees Draft Pick in Trade With Athletics

The Kansas City Royals are gearing up for another potential postseason push after they surged into October baseball in 2024, but missed the cut last year. This offseason, the Royals have gotten healthy and opted to let their young players continue developing rather than spending big for a proven big league bat.

This has the Royals gearing up for a season with their top two pitchers, Cole Ragans and Kris Bubic, healthy again while their lineup is filled with improving stars. Bobby Witt Jr. is one of the best players in the league right now and he's surrounded by stars in the infield. The Royals have Maikel Garcia next to him at third base, coming off a career year. They also have slugger Vinnie Pasquantino at first base.

And they're still adding to the roster.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

On Thursday, the Royals took another step in the direction of improving their big league roster. Per a team announcement, they acquired right-handed pitcher Mitch Spence from the Athletics in exchange for prospect AJ Causey.

Royals add Mitch Spence in trade with Athletics

Sep 21, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Mitch Spence (28) delivers pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Spence, 27, was originally a 10th round pick by the New York Yankees in the 2019 MLB Draft. The righty remained in the Yankees' organization until 2024, when he landed with the Athletics. He was never a star in the minor leagues, which is why he's never made a big impact in the big leagues.

However with the Athletics' depleted pitching staff, Spence provided 151 1/3 quality innings in 2024 before taking a bit of a step back last season as he was moved primarily to the bullpen.

Considering the Royals have plenty of pitching talent in their starting rotation, they will likely look to use him in the bullpen. He hasn't shown the talent that indicates he'll dominate and require a spot on the big-league roster, so he should be expected to bounce between Triple-A and the big leagues, barring any sudden improvements. Either way, the fact that Kansas City is still improving its roster is good news for the fans.

More MLB: Royals Have One of MLB's Most Exciting Young Infielders on Roster