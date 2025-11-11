Royals Linked To 3x All-Star As Potential Upgrade At Second Base

The Kansas City Royals enter the 2025-26 MLB offseason with one clear goal — improve an offense that fell short and ultimately cost them a postseason berth. Despite a strong effort from their young pitching staff, the lack of consistent production at the plate proved to be their downfall. Now, as Kansas City looks to take the next step toward contention in 2026, addressing the lineup must be a top priority.

Fans shouldn’t expect the Royals to spend big this winter, but president of baseball operations J.J. Picollo has indicated that the club plans to stay active in both free agency and potential trade discussions.

According to ESPN insider Jeff Passan, one of the best fits for Kansas City could be All-Star second baseman Gleyber Torres, who is coming off a solid year with the Detroit Tigers.

Gleyber Torres Makes Sense For Royals

Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres celebrates batting a solo home run against Mariners during the 7th inning of Game 4 of ALDS at Comerica Park in Detroit on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Torres, who hit .256/.358/.387 with 16 home runs, 74 RBI, and 2.9 WAR in 2025, brings a proven track record of offensive consistency. The 28-year-old helped lead Detroit to its second straight postseason appearance and remains one of the more reliable bats available in this year’s market.

What makes Torres especially appealing to the Royals is his potential affordability. He isn’t expected to command a massive long-term deal, which aligns perfectly with Kansas City’s payroll strategy. A short-term contract, possibly in the one- to two-year range, would give the Royals flexibility while immediately improving their infield production.

At second base, Jonathan India struggled to find consistency last season, and adding Torres would represent a clear upgrade both offensively and defensively. His right-handed power could also balance the lineup and give Kansas City a legitimate run producer in the middle of the order — something they lacked throughout 2025.

Beyond his bat, Torres brings playoff experience. He was a key contributor during the New York Yankees’ 2024 World Series run, and that postseason pedigree could be invaluable for a young Royals team looking to learn how to win on the big stage.

While the Royals have other holes to fill — particularly in the outfield — Torres offers the right mix of production, experience, and affordability. He fits the mold of the smart, calculated additions the Royals have made in recent years and could serve as a veteran leader for a young, evolving roster.

If Kansas City is serious about returning to contention, Gleyber Torres might be the kind of low-risk, high-reward signing that pushes them closer to October baseball in 2026.

