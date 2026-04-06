Royals Monday Review: Early Standouts and Struggles Through 1 Week

The Kansas City Royals are looking to return to the postseason this year after missing out last season. Since their 2024 campaign, when they got a taste of playoff baseball, they have aimed to get back to October.

The Royals are just over a week into the 2026 season. Through their first three series, they are tied for second place in the AL Central with a 4-5 record alongside the Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers.

If history repeats itself, the division will be a tight race down the stretch, making it important for Kansas City to stay in contention.

Though the sample size is small, some players have started the season hot, while others are still trying to find their rhythm.

Kyle Isbel

Aug 27, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Royals center fielder Kyle Isbel (28) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring against the Chicago White Sox during the fifth inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

It was clear the Royals were looking for more production from the bottom half of their lineup in 2026, something that was lacking last year. Outfielder Kyle Isbel has not only anchored the bottom half but has also been Kansas City’s hottest hitter.

Through his first 23 at-bats, Isbel has posted a .478/.478/.783 slash line with a 1.261 OPS. He has been on an absolute heater to start the season and is providing exactly what the Royals need from the bottom of the lineup.

Isbel is doing it all. Already known as a reliable center fielder, he has done more than just get on base at the plate. He has two home runs, three stolen bases, and has shown his ability to lay down bunts. He is off to a career-best start.

Lane Thomas

Feb 25, 2026; Surprise, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Royals outfielder Lane Thomas against the Seattle Mariners during a spring training game at Surprise Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kansas City signed Lane Thomas in free agency this past offseason in hopes of improving production against left-handed pitching, something he has done in the past. In 2024, Thomas hit .302 against left-handers in 126 at-bats.

However, the 30-year-old outfielder has not gotten off to a hot start this season.

In Thomas’ first 17 at-bats, he has posted a .118/.250/.176 slash line, totaling just two hits so far this season. He has had opportunities to come through in key moments and drive in runs, but has not capitalized on them yet.

Maikel Garcia

Apr 5, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals third baseman Maikel Garcia (11) runs the bases after hitting a two run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the third inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

After a career year in 2025, a contract extension in the offseason, and a World Baseball Classic MVP, Maikel Garcia has picked up right where he left off and has been a driving force for the Kansas City offense to start the season.

In 33 at-bats, Garcia has posted a .333/.425/.485 slash line with one home run and seven RBIs. There were questions about who would lead off for the Royals this season, but Garcia was given the role to start the year, and it has paid off. He is shaping up for another successful season.