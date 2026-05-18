Royals Rotation Takes Another Hit Following Latest Injured List Move

The Kansas City Royals announced Monday that starting pitcher Kris Bubic has been placed on the 15-day injured list with left elbow soreness.

Bubic now joins Cole Ragans, Matt Strahm and Carlos Estévez on the injured list. Kansas City’s pitching staff has taken a significant hit early in the 2026 season.

For the left-handed Bubic, this is especially unfortunate given his recent injury history.

Kris Bubic is no stranger to the injured list

Apr 5, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic (50) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Bubic is coming off a season-ending left rotator cuff strain he suffered in July of last season. Although he avoided surgery, the injury cut short what had been a dominant season.

Before being sidelined last season, Bubic posted a 2.55 ERA across 116 1/3 innings in 20 starts. He was in the midst of a highly productive season, one that earned him his first career All-Star selection.

Now the southpaw finds himself back on the injured list with elbow soreness. What makes the injury especially concerning is that it involves his elbow, an area that has given him trouble in the past.

Bubic has dealt with elbow issues before. In 2023, he underwent Tommy John surgery, which kept him sidelined for an extended period. With that type of injury history, any issue involving his elbow is bound to raise some eyebrows.

So far this season, Bubic has logged 50 1/3 innings across his first nine starts while posting a 4.11 ERA and a team-leading 51 strikeouts.

The timing is not ideal for Bubic, especially after the time he missed last season. He is also set to become a free agent after this year, making 2026 an important opportunity to return to the form he showed before last year’s injury as he prepares to hit the open market.

Kansas City recalled Eli Morgan from Triple-A Omaha. This also likely means Stephen Kolek will remain in the Royals' rotation for a longer period.

Kolek has been solid to start the season and has been a reliable pitcher for the Royals since arriving in Kansas City last year.

Last season, the Royals' pitching staff was plagued by injuries throughout the year. Early in the 2026 season, Kansas City is once again dealing with pitching injuries.