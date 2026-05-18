Royals Host Red Sox for Three-Game Set: What Stats to Keep an Eye on to Start Homestand.

It has been tough sledding for the Royals recently, to say the least, as they are coming off a road trip that saw them go 1-5 against the White Sox and Cardinals. With another skid in their recent form, the Royals will kick off a nine-game homestand, first welcoming in the Red Sox, then the Mariners, and finally the Yankees to Kauffman Stadium. Here are the probable starters and stats to keep an eye on for the opening homestand series against Boston.

Probable Starters

Game One : Seth Lugo (1-3, 3.76 ERA) vs. Sonny Gray (4-1, 3.18 ERA)

Game Two: Kris Bubic (3-2, 4.11 ERA) vs. Ranger Suarez (2-2, 2.44 ERA)

Game Three: Michael Wacha (4-2, 2.83 ERA) vs. Connelly Early (3-2, 3.21 ERA)

Red Sox Pitching Has Royals Number Historically

While the recent offense doesn't spark much hope in many fans, it doesn't get much easier facing Sonny Gray and Ranger Suarez who have dominated the Royals in their starts. Gray, specifically, is somewhat of a Royals killer as the righty has started 13 games against them and has an ERA south of two with a 1.76. Against current Royals batters, he dominates the matchup against Salvador Perez and Bobby Witt Jr. as the duo are a combined 10-for-51 with four doubles.

The only Royals to have some success against Gray are Starling Marte and Vinnie Pasquantino. Marte is 3-for-12 with a home run and two walks, while Pasquantino is 3-for-9 with a double and three walks. In smaller sample sizes, Kyle Isbel is 2-for-6 with a home run and Maikel Garcia is 1-for-3 with a triple.

While Gray does the heavy lifting in games started against the Royals, Ranger Suarez has had a good start against them as well. In his lone start in 2024 against the Royals, he went five innings, allowing one run on four hits and a walk while striking out six batters. His dominance stems from the matchups against current Royals batters.

The three batters who have faced Suarez the most are Marte, Elias Diaz, and Lane Thomas. Marte and Diaz are a combined 11-for-39 with little to no power displayed against him. Thomas is the best Royals hitter historically against Suarez, going 8-for-22 with two doubles and a walk. In small sample sizes, Pasquantino and Michael Massey are a combined 2-for-4 with both hits being doubles.

Kyle Isbel Hits the Red Sox Well

May 14, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Royals center fielder Kyle Isbel (28) hits a triple against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

In a fun, random stat, Kyle Isbel mashes Red Sox pitching historically. In 50 at-bats, Isbel is slashing .300/.368/.580 for an OPS of .948. Outside of the 2024 season, where Isbel had an OPS of .424 against them, courtesy of a .333 OBP, he has had an OPS of .838 and above against the Red Sox.

In a series that needs something to go the Royals' way, Kyle Isbel is arguably the best hitter against the Red Sox and could provide the spark they need.

One of Seth Lugo or Kris Bubic Need to Reverse Trend Against Red Sox

For the Royals to even have a chance to win this series, Lugo and or Bubic need to overcome a franchise that has hit them well. Lugo, in three games started against them, has a 6.61 ERA and has given up 22 hits in 16.1 innings pitched. His last outing was his best as it was a quality start, going six innings, allowing three runs, but the long ball bit him twice in that game.

For Bubic, it is much of the same. In six games, a mix of both starts and bullpen outings, Bubic has an ERA of 6.52. It has been a while since his last start against the Red Sox, as the last one came in 2022. Out of the pen, though, he has some good numbers: in 2024, he had an ERA of 0.00 in four innings of relief work. If he can tap into that form and not the early career form, it would give the Royals a solid chance to take the series.

The other issue is that both pitchers' recent forms haven't been the greatest, so that adds more difficulties for them if they have not adjusted.

Michael Wacha Has Dominated Red Sox in the Past

Counteracting the Bubic and Lugo numbers against the Red Sox, Michael Wacha has shown he is capable of dominating the Red Sox. In five games started against Boston, Wacha has an ERA of 2.33 and a 3-1 record. Last season, in his lone start against the Red Sox, he went six innings, allowing two runs, five hits, while striking out three batters.

The only Red Sox batter to have decent success against Wacha is Willson Contreras, who slashes .190/.292/.476. His damage has come via two long balls and three walks. The long ball has been an issue for Wacha this season, so the key for him is to keep the ball in the park.

The Royals are stumbling at the moment and desperately need some positives to go their way. With a nine-game homestand, if the Royals can find ways to generate momentum either through breaking the trends discussed above or through different means, it could be the spark to turn the season around.

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