Royals Still Linked to Cardinals All-Star, But There's a Catch

The Kansas City Royals have been quiet in recent weeks as spring training approaches, but they have made several very impactful moves this winter, enhancing their chances at returning to the postseason after falling short in 2025.

They have brought in Isaac Collins, Nick Mears and Matt Strahm via trade and signed outfielder Lane Thomas to a one-year deal. But they may not be done just yet. According to John Denton of MLB.com, they are continuing to show interest in St. Louis Cardinals' All-Star Brendan Donovan.

However, Denton notes that there's a catch to this report, and that there is something holding up a potential deal.

What is holding up potential Donovan deal?

Sep 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) celebrates his double against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning at Oracle Park.

"The Mariners, Red Sox and Royals have shown interest in trading for Donovan, but they have been unwilling to meet STL’s steep asking price," Denton posted on X.

The Royals have a lot of pitching depth in their system. In a potential Donovan trade, St. Louis will likely want young and controllable starting pitching. But it would seem that the Royals are unwilling to meet the asking price the Cardinals have set.

This may ultimately lessen their chances at being able to play the super utility man away from the Cardinals. With Luis Arraez having signed with the San Francisco Giants, they are now seemingly out of the picture for Donovan, so perhaps the Royals have a clearer path, but only if they can meet the Cardinals' asking price.

Katie Woo of The Athletic reported last week that St. Louis does not feel the need to trade Donovan, so that might also complicate things for the Royals. One more bat could make a huge difference for the Royals as they try to avoid missing the playoffs in two straight years.

Donovan would be an ideal addition. He can be an upgrade at second base over Jonathan India, or he can potentially play in the outfield, as he can play almost anywhere on the field minus the pitcher and catcher positions.

It should be interesting to see if the Royals will ramp up their pursuit or ultimately decide to bow out of the sweepstakes with Donovan's asking price being as high as it is.

He checks a lot of boxes for the Royals, but they can always look elsewhere for help.

