Royals Pitcher Report: Hits, Misses and Concern Index 4 Games Into the Season

The Kansas City Royals did not make many changes to their pitching staff this offseason, and for good reason.

In 2025, the Royals’ pitching staff helped keep the team afloat, posting a 3.73 ERA that ranked sixth in Major League Baseball. They accomplished that despite dealing with numerous injuries throughout the season.

Now, Kansas City enters the season healthy, along with a few new faces, looking to replicate the success its pitching staff had in 2025. Through the first four games, both the rotation and bullpen, for the most part, have looked like they are picking up where they left off last season.

Each week, we will take a look at and monitor the pitching staff’s performance, highlighting the hits, misses and any concerns surrounding the group.

Notable pitching performances

Mar 28, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Michael Wacha (52) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Mady Mertens-Imagn Images | Mady Mertens-Imagn Images

While the majority of the pitching staff has fared well through this small sample size, the most notable performances have come from the rotation. Michael Wacha, Seth Lugo and Kris Bubic have each turned in a quality start in their season debuts, combining to allow just one run.

That lone run came on a solo home run Bubic allowed in Monday’s home opener against the Minnesota Twins. It was one of just two hits he gave up over six innings. The outing marked his first regular-season appearance since suffering a season-ending injury in late July last year.

Misses from Opening Day

Mar 27, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Kansas City Royals pitcher Cole Ragans (55) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Royals ace and Opening Day starter Cole Ragans struggled in his first outing of the season. The left-hander lasted just four innings, allowing four earned runs as he was hurt by the long ball, surrendering three home runs.

It was simply an off day for Ragans, which is why there is no reason for concern. Everyone knows the type of pitcher he is and what he is capable of on the mound. Some days are just not your day, and for Ragans, the Atlanta Braves had his number.

This is a real concern

Sep 27, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Kansas City Royals pitcher Carlos Estevez (53) throws a pitch against the Athletics during the ninth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

The biggest concern for the pitching staff is Royals closer Carlos Estévez. In Saturday’s game against the Braves, Estévez entered the bottom of the ninth with a two-run lead.

It is worth noting that the news surrounding Estévez in spring training was that he was once again off to a slow start, with his velocity not yet at regular-season levels. For him, however, this is nothing new, as the same thing happened last year.

However, his first outing raised serious concerns. Estévez not only allowed a walk-off grand slam, but his control was nowhere to be found, and his fastball velocity was noticeably low at 91 mph. The rough debut also puts his role into question moving forward.