Royals Predicted To Lose Key Trade Acquisition To Surprising AL East Team

The Kansas City Royals fell short of the postseason in 2025, going 82-80 and finishing in third place in the American League Central. They struggled to do much offensively, and now they’ll look to upgrade that area of the roster this offseason.

They have the pitching depth to make a trade for a bat, but free agency is also an option for the Royals. At the trade deadline, they acquired outfielder Mike Yastrzemski from the San Francisco Giants, which helped temporarily.

He is now a free agent, and Mark Feinsand listed players each Major League team could sign. He had Yastrzemski going to a particular American League East team.

Royals Could Lose Mike Yastrzemski To Tampa Bay Rays

Sep 28, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Kansas City Royals right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (13) is congratulated by catcher Carter Jensen (22) after hitting a solo home run against the Athletics during the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

“The Rays need outfield help after posting a cumulative .663 OPS among the three spots, ranking 13th in the AL. Yastrzemski has been a consistent 2- to 3-WAR player throughout his career and has averaged 18 home runs and a .741 OPS in 135 games per season since the start of 2021,” Feinsand wrote.

After joining the Royals at the deadline, the 35-year-old outfielder hit nine home runs and posted an .839 OPS. He finished the year with 17 bombs.

At the very least, he can provide some power from the left side of the plate and can also play all three outfield positions.

He shouldn’t be a very expensive free agent, which means the Royals can afford to bring him back. However, the Rays, much like the Royals, need help in their outfield, and he can give them what they are looking for.

If he leaves, the Royals will have to look elsewhere for help. That may ultimately force them to use the trade market as their method to acquire a big bat, and they can trade from their pitching depth in order to get a deal done.

Having Yastrzemski walk wouldn’t be the biggest loss for the Royals, but it may limit their options in free agency if that is the path they are going to take. It should be interesting to see how the Royals go about adding offense.

A return for Yastrzemski would help the Royals, but the Rays need offense as well, and there are still other ways they can add some offense.

