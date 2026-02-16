Royals’ Reunion Hopes End as Former All-Star Joins Angels in Free Agency

The Kansas City Royals and general manager J.J. Picollo were active this offseason in preparation for the 2026 season. The Royals made several moves through trades, free-agent signings and contract extensions to address areas of need from last year.

The outfield was a significant weakness for Kansas City in 2025. That is where moves such as trading for Isaac Collins and signing Lane Thomas come into play, particularly in strengthening the corner outfield positions. The Royals are also banking on young sluggers Jac Caglianone and Carter Jensen to continue their development and emerge as key contributors in a potential postseason push.

Although Kansas City has made several notable moves, there are always opportunities to add depth as Opening Day approaches. The Royals, however, a reunion with a familiar face who was also linked to the club this offseason is off the table for now.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Adam Frazier signs with the Angels

Aug 1, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Kansas City Royals second base Adam Frazier (26) celebrates hitting a home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Angels agreed Monday to a minor league contract with infielder Adam Frazier. The 34-year-old has had multiple stints with the Royals and was linked to Kansas City as a potential landing spot during the offseason.

Frazier’s first stint with the Royals came in late January 2024, when he signed a one-year contract ahead of the season. He slashed .202/.282/.294 in 262 at-bats during the 2024 campaign. That performance did not earn him a return to Kansas City, as he signed with the team that drafted him, the Pittsburgh Pirates, in January 2025.

It did not take long for Frazier to find his way back to Kansas City. The Royals acquired him in a July 2025 trade to add depth and versatility while trying for a postseason push. In his second stint with the club, he was far more productive, slashing .283/.320/.402 in 184 at-bats.

Given how he finished in Kansas City, Frazier was viewed as a potential option to fill a similar role in 2026. He offers versatility in both the infield and outfield and provides depth as a left-handed platoon bat. The Angels made the move first, so he will begin the season in their organization. If recent history is any indication, another reunion later in the season could be possible for the Royals.

More MLB: Royals Face Tough Decision With Several Candidates for Crucial 2026 Role