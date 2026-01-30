Royals Sign 29-Year-Old Pitcher From Cubs After Injury-Riddled Season

The Kansas City Royals aren't one of the big markets in the league, so they need to get creative when building a postseason caliber roster. They've already hit the jackpot with Bobby Witt Jr. as their franchise superstar. They were also able to land Witt on a massive contract extension that is going to keep him in Kansas City for years to come.

This extension with Witt has freed the Royals up to make a few moves in the coming months. They have more financial flexibility to build around their superstar than many realize.

But they're still a very small market, so a majority of their biggest moves are going to be under-the-radar additions.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

On Thursday, the Royals made another one of their quiet, under-the-radar moves when they signed Chicago Cubs pitcher Eli Morgan to a minor league deal.

Eli Morgan is primed for a bounce back season this year

Apr 14, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Eli Morgan (33) throws a pitch during the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | David Frerker-Imagn Images

Morgan, 29, missed most of last year with an elbow injury, He made a few appearances with the Cubs before being sidelined for the rest of the season. He allowed 10 runs in less than 10 innings pitched last year.

But before that, Morgan was a key piece of the 2024 Cleveland Guardians bullpen that helped put them in the postseason. He had a sub-2.00 ERA in over 30 appearances, led by his incredible changeup.

Morgan does a good job of keeping the ball in the ballpark, when he's healthy, and he limits free passes. This is a very high upside move for the Royals. If he can return to his 2024 form, he'll be able to work his way into the Royals' big-league bullpen early in the regular season.

This is one of the quiet moves that could help push the Royals back to the postseason. It's not easy to build a roster with such a limited payroll, but moves like these help keep the Royals competitive. If he pans out, it's a huge hit, but if he flops after his injury, the Royals aren't on the hook for anything. It's the perfect low risk move to make.

More MLB: 2 Royals Stars Are Perfect Extension Candidates After Jose Ramirez Deal