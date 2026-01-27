Royals Sign 12-Year MLB Veteran to Compete for Bullpen Job

The Kansas City Royals' bullpen was in a solid spot already before spring training, but veteran reinforcements at this point in the calendar are rarely a bad idea.

Héctor Neris certainly fits the description of veteran, and although he's no lock to make the major league roster, he'll be headed to Arizona to try and join the Royals at the end of March.

On Monday evening, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that Neris and the Royals were in agreement on a minor-league deal with an invite to spring training. The 36-year-old, who elected free agency in August after he was waived by the Houston Astros, will look for a 13th season in the majors.

What Héctor Neris brings to Royals

Jul 13, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Hector Neris (50) reacts after an out to retire the side against the Texas Rangers during the sixth inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

There's obviously no guarantee Neris provides impact in the Royals' bullpen this season. There was a reason he was cut by not one, but three teams last year, as the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Angels released him before the Astros did.

Neris' most recent "good" season was 2023, when he was frankly lights-out for the Astros. He put up a 1.71 ERA in 71 appearances for the division-champion 'Stros, though he had a couple of rough outings in the playoffs as Houston fell to the division-rival Texas Rangers.

In 2024, Neris was the closer for the Chicago Cubs early in the season, then wound up designated for assignment in August. He went back to the Astros and had an even worse September. Then, this past season, the bottom fell out.

Neris put up a 6.75 ERA in 35 appearances for his three teams, and his 5.35 FIP wasn't much better. He was still generating swings and misses, but his command disappeared, as he walked 16 batters in 26 2/3 innings.

Kansas City's results with veteran pitchers have generally been good in years past, but most haven't been as far removed from their most recent successes as Neris.

It will be intriguing to see if the veteran makes an impact for a team with designs on contending in 2026.

