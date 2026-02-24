Salvador Perez Shares Key to Royals' Potential 2026 Success

The Kansas City Royals had a difficult season in 2025, missing the postseason after earning a Wild Card spot in 2024. Their offense let them down last season and led to them finishing in third place in the American League Central.

However, they have made some key moves over the winter to strengthen their chances at returning to October. Catcher Salvador Perez is returning for his 15th season behind the plate, and he'll try to help the Royals return to October.

In an interview with MLB Network analyst and former pitcher Jake Peavy, Perez shared why he thinks the Royals will be a different team in 2026.

Perez shares key to 2026 success

"We've got a different team," Perez said. "I think J.J. [Picollo] and [Matt Quatraro] did a pretty good job in the offseason to strengthen the club, so I think we're ready for this year. Hopefully, we can be back in the playoffs and go and win everything. That's the mentality I like to have, that's the mentality these guys have in spring training, so we'll see what happens."

The Royals went to two World Series' last decade and won their first title since 1985 back in 2015. Perez was a key cog in the machine for those two teams, and he played a big role in them getting back to October in 2024.

But the additions of Isaac Collins, Lane Thomas, Matt Strahm and Nick Mears should make the Royals a better team entering the 2026 season. The AL Central should also be wide open, so they'll have a chance to win their first division title since 2015 and return to the playoffs after falling short in 2025.

The Royals were busy over the winter and made sure to fill some of the holes they had. They lacked another true power bat to go along with Bobby Witt Jr. and Vinnie Pasquantino, and Thomas should fill that need quite nicely.

But it will be interesting to see what the Royals look like when the season starts and if they will ultimately find a path back to the postseason. Perez seems confident in his team as the 2026 season draws near. We'll see if this year's ballclub is any different than last year's.

