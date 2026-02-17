Spring Training Battle Brewing for Royals’ Final Rotation Spot

The Kansas City Royals are gearing up for the 2026 season as spring training begins in Surprise, Ariz. This camp will be pivotal for several players, including prospects aiming to reach the majors and established big leaguers looking to elevate their performance in the upcoming season.

The deepest area of the Royals’ roster is their starting rotation, and fitting five pitchers into those spots can present a challenge, particularly at the back end. Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter compiled a list of the biggest position battles to watch this spring training for each team.

For Kansas City, Reuter highlighted the No. 5 starter competition, with a handful of players capable of stepping into that role. Spring training will give each candidate an opportunity to prove why they deserve the job.

Four options to be Royals' No. 5 starter come Opening Day

Sep 24, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Stephen Kolek (32) delivers during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Royals have four established starters in Cole Ragans, Seth Lugo, Michael Wacha and Kris Bubic. Beyond that group, the picture becomes less certain, making spring training critical for the pitchers competing for the final rotation spot.

Noah Cameron

For many, Noah Cameron appears to be the safest option following his rookie campaign last season. With injuries impacting the rotation in 2025, the Royals called up Cameron, and he quickly showed he belonged. In 138 1/3 innings, he posted a 2.99 ERA, a 1.10 WHIP and 114 strikeouts.

Cameron put himself not only on the Royals’ radar but on the national stage, finishing fourth in American League Rookie of the Year voting last season. One factor Reuter pointed out was his 4.18 FIP. That metric is worth considering and adds another layer to the competition, as the 26-year-old will not simply be handed the role given the club’s rotation depth.

Stephen Kolek

Kolek arrived from the San Diego Padres in late July last year via trade. Although his sample size in Kansas City was limited to 33 innings, he impressed with a 1.91 ERA and a 0.76 WHIP across five starts. After showing what he was capable of late last season, he will look to build on that performance in Surprise as he competes for a spot in the rotation.

Ryan Berget

The 25-year-old arrived alongside Kolek in the same trade with the Padres last season. Bergert logged 40 2/3 innings in Kansas City and finished with a 3.66 ERA across 76 1/3 innings overall in 2025, stepping when injuries depleted the Royals’ rotation. Eyes will certainly be on Bergert during this year’s camp as the young right-hander looks to solidify his role.

Bailey Falter

Like Bergert and Kolek, Falter also arrived via trade last summer. He has the smallest sample size with Kansas City, logging just 12 innings. But unlike the other candidates, he brings the most experience, with five seasons in the major leagues. He joined the Royals during one of his stronger stretches, posting a 3.73 ERA in 113 1/3 innings before arriving in Kansas City.

This will be one of the Royals’ most significant position battles to watch as the club moves through camp. While many believe the job is Cameron’s to lose, three other arms remain firmly in the mix if he struggles during spring training.

