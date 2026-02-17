Trade Speculation Persists Around Royals All-Star in Spring Training

Spring training is in full swing, meaning the regular season is right around the corner. As teams continue preparing for the year, moves are still happening across the league as clubs look to bolster their rosters ahead of Opening Day.

Although major blockbuster trades during spring training are rare, they are not entirely out of the question. Jayson Stark of The Athletic recently conducted a survey of MLB insiders, asking them to identify players who could be traded in spring training this year.

For the Kansas City Royals, one player included in that survey has already been a frequent subject of trade rumors throughout the offseason. Those discussions have not slowed, as he received votes as a potential last-minute spring training trade candidate.

Left-hander Kris Bubic

Jul 4, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Royals pitcher Kris Bubic (50) pitches during the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Kris Bubic was among the players in the survey who received votes. He has been viewed as a potential trade chip for the Royals throughout the offseason. Kansas City’s rotation depth has been a significant strength, allowing the club to engage in various trade discussions. As a result, Bubic is seen as a player who could command a strong return and help address other areas of the roster.

In 2025, before his season-ending left rotator cuff strain, Bubic emerged as one of the league’s most effective pitchers during a career year, posting a 2.55 ERA and 1.18 WHIP over 116 1/3 innings.

In May, he was one of the best pitchers in baseball and looked like a legitimate American League Cy Young Award candidate, recording a 0.56 ERA across 32 1/3 innings. The stretch put the entire league on notice, as Bubic appeared to be a transformed pitcher following his lengthy recovery from Tommy John surgery in 2023.

That performance led to his first All-Star selection and added intrigue to his offseason value despite the injury. Kansas City and Bubic were unable to avoid arbitration over a $1 million gap, which resulted in a hearing. Bubic ultimately prevailed, securing an additional $1 million for the 2026 season.

Despite his injury history, last season was a breakthrough year for Bubic. It elevated his reputation and increased his value as he aims to replicate that production over a full 162-game season, whether in Kansas City or potentially with another club.

