Why Ex-Mets Starling Marte Became Royals Target, Per Insider

Free-agent signings at the end of February are pretty rare, but the Royals managed to land Major League Baseball's active career stolen base leader.

According to multiple reports, the Royals finalized a one-year, major league contract with former New York Mets All-Star Starling Marte on Saturday. The two-time All-Star is entering his age-37 season and likely won't play an everyday role, but there is still plenty of upside for Kansas City in this deal.

But why did the Royals identify Marte as the right finishing piece for a lineup that hopes to right the ship and return to the playoffs after a disappointing 2025? One club insider helpfully spelled out how the club came to its decision.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Here was why Royals went after Marte

Aug 9, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte (6) is congratulated by third base coach Mike Sarbaugh (88) after hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the third inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

According to Anne Rogers of MLB.com, Marte is expected to mix in as a corner outfielder and designated hitter, and was brought in primarily to give the Royals a different look against left-handed pitchers, even if he could eventually face plenty of righties as well.

"With several left-handed bats in their everyday lineup, including outfielders Kyle Isbel and Jac Caglianone, along with catcher/DH Carter Jensen, the Royals wanted to make sure they had some protection against left-handed pitchers," wrote Rogers.

"Outfielder Lane Thomas is right-handed and will move around to all three spots in the grass, while Marte can be an option now in the corners or at DH if there’s a day to spell Caglianone or Jensen, both of whom the Royals envision playing a good amount to start the season. Marte also can be the right-hander off the bench against a tough lefty reliever late in games."

Marte put up a solid .270/.335/.410 slash line last season, homering nine times and driving in 34 runs in his 98 games for the Mets. If he produced exactly the same 111 OPS+, he'd be a nice upgrade for the Royals over the fill-ins they were using off the bench last season -- guys like Mark Canha, Randal Grichuk, Drew Waters, and Nick Loftin.

But could he even be more than that for this Royals club? He's certainly got the name recognition, and though he won't be a stolen base threat anymore, his bat could play up in the shortened dimensions at Kauffman Stadium.