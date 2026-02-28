Former Mets All-Star 'Advancing' in Talks to Join Royals: Report

The Kansas City Royals appear close to locking down a final piece of their offense for the coming season.

Late on Friday night, Dominican reporter Yancen Pujols tweeted (in Spanish) that the Royals and two-time All-Star outfielder Starling Marte had "been talking" about a potential major league deal. Pujols followed up that initial report with an update that negotiations were "advancing."

On Saturday morning, Jon Heyman of the New York Post confirmed that the two sides were "talking," but nothing was yet close to final. So while Royals fans shouldn't yet go buying their Marte jerseys, it's clear that something is afoot here, and if it gets across the finish line, Kansas City will have added a nice finishing touch to its position player group.

What Marte would mean to Royals lineup

Sep 19, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Starling Marte (6) follows through on an RBI ground out against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Royals aren't interested in Marte because they think he can still be the player who averaged five bWAR per season from 2013 to 2016 with the Pittsburgh Pirates, or even the 2022 All-Star he was with the Mets.

Last season's version of Marte was still quite a useful player to have around, as the 14-year veteran appeared in 98 games, and slashed .270/.335/.410, with his most prominent roles coming against left-handed pitching.

Though he has two Gold Gloves to his name, Marte likely won't play a lot of defense if he comes to Kansas City. Even with the fences moved in, Kauffman Stadium should be a relatively spacious outfield this year, and at age 37, Marte's sprint speed had dropped to the 28th percentile as of the end of the season.

The Mets also frequently raved about Marte's clubhouse presence, particularly as a leader among the Latin-born players on the roster. Kansas City's captain, catcher Salvador Perez, will obviously be the most prominent clubhouse voice of any Spanish speakers, but it never hurts to have another veteran leader.

Kansas City doesn't necessarily have a set designated hitter, but it would be fair to expect Perez, Vinnie Pasquantino, Jac Caglianone, and Carter Jensen to play that role on certain days this year. Marte would be yet another name in that mix, but also a potentially effective pinch-hitter.