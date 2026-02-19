Royals Rookie Primed for Bigger Role in 2026 After Strong Debut Campaign

As the 2026 regular season approaches, players across the league are looking to build on last year and become stronger contributors for their organizations. For the Kansas City Royals, one player is entering his rookie season after an impressive debut month in 2025.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic compiled a list of 20 rookies to watch entering the upcoming season. The fifth player he highlighted was Kansas City’s Carter Jensen, who put himself on the map in September following his major league debut.

The combination of power, discipline and patience that carried over from the minors has the Kansas City native poised for a breakout in 2026.

Carter Jensen did not waste any time making an impression

Sep 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Carter Jensen (22) rounds third base during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Kauffman Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Jensen was drafted in the third round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Park Hill High School in Kansas City, right in the organization’s backyard. After an impressive minor league campaign, the Royals called him up for the final month of the 2025 season, and he made the most of the opportunity.

Jensen stepped into the box for the first time, and he did not look back. In 60 at-bats during his debut month, he slashed .300/.391/.550 with a .941 OPS. The power he showcased in the minors translated to the majors, highlighted by a 456-foot home run.

Power was not the only trait Jensen displayed. Just as impressive was his ability to adjust to big league pitching, showing advanced discipline for such a young player. He consistently worked deep counts and totaled nine walks in his limited sample size.

That type of performance has instilled hope in Kansas City regarding the production Jensen can bring. After the offense that struggled last season, it is clear the Royals are counting on both Jensen and young slugger Jac Caglianone take a step forward and provide a boost to the lineup in 2026.

The new renovations at Kauffman Stadium are expected to benefit all hitters. However, for a left-handed power hitter such as Jensen, the changes could provide an even greater advantage.

“Jensen profiles as a middle-of-the-order hitter and his power will benefit from the new, smaller dimensions at Kauffman Stadium this year,” Bowden wrote.

All eyes will be on the 22-year-old rookie as he looks to replicate last season’s production across a full 162-game schedule. With many projecting him as a contender for the American League Rookie of the Year Award, he has the potential to become a key piece of Kansas City’s lineup.

