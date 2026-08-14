Royals Add Former Dodgers All-Star as Potential Rotation Piece

It’s obvious that the Kansas City Royals will need to bolster their bullpen, as that group has plagued the team all year. But following the trade deadline and the injuries that have hurt the entire roster, the rotation will also need some work.

It appears the Royals are already working on the rotation before this season ends. On Thursday, it was announced that Kansas City signed right-handed pitcher Tony Gonsolin to a major league contract for the remainder of the 2026 season, along with a club option for 2027.

In a corresponding move, they designated right-handed pitcher Eli Morgan for assignment.

Gonsolin was placed on the 15-day injured list as he enters the final stages of his recovery from right elbow surgery. What could the former All-Star bring to Kansas City?

Tony Gonsolin could get an opportunity to join the Royals’ rotation in 2027

Jun 4, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin (26) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 32-year-old spent six seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers before making his way to Kansas City. Gonsolin holds a career 3.34 ERA across 411 2/3 innings, along with 387 strikeouts.

His breakout season came in 2022, when he posted a 2.14 ERA across 130 1/3 innings over 24 starts. He finished the season with an impressive 16-1 record, and his performance led to his first career All-Star selection.

Gonsolin owns a four-pitch arsenal that consists of a four-seam fastball, split-finger, curveball and slider. He doesn’t overpower hitters with velocity, as his fastball averages 93.5 mph, according to Statcast. However, he is able to effectively utilize his pitch mix to keep hitters off balance.

His most effective pitch is his split-finger, which generated a 38% whiff rate in 2025. The pitch dives sharply out of the zone, giving hitters trouble. While his fastball doesn’t have elite velocity, it still has good riding action, making it more effective at the top of the zone.

Injuries are what have held Gonsolin back in recent seasons. In 2023, he underwent Tommy John surgery, which resulted in him missing the entire 2024 season. Then, in August 2025, he underwent internal brace and pronator/flexor repair surgery, which he is now in the final stages of recovering from.

It will be interesting to see how Gonsolin returns from his injuries and what kind of impact he can have in Kansas City. The production can be there, as he showed in 2022, and paired with his postseason experience with the Dodgers, this could end up being a solid signing for Kansas City.